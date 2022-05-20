ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The world's oldest living wombat, Wain, sets Guinness World record at age 32

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Wain the wombat is confirmed as the oldest living wombat in captivity ever at the age of 32 – equivalent to over 100 human years.

According to Guinness World Records , Wain was rescued from his mother's pouch after a car accident in November 1989. He was later taken to the Satsukiyama Zoo in Japan with two other wombats, Wonder and Tai, in 1990.

Wombats typically can live up to 15 years in the wild and up to 20 years in captivity, according to the World Wildlife Fund .

"Although he was seen by a vet in the past a couple of times, he never got sick in the past few years. We don’t know why this is, but this nature-filled and quiet environment this zoo has may have something to do with it," the zoo said in a statement to Guinness.

Wain wakes up in the morning and eats breakfast then takes a nap under the sun. His diet consists of grass, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, apples and carrots – although the zoo says he is not a big fan of those.

'How good he looks for his age': The world's oldest living dog, a chihuahua named TobyKeith, breaks Guinness World record

'He had huge paws': World's tallest living dog, a Great Dane named Zeus, breaks Guiness World record at over 3 feet tall

Staff at the zoo have removed some steps so Wain doesn't have to climb them and cut his vegetables into smaller pieces, according to Guinness.

"Wain got a lot of attention after receiving the official certificate, and we received congratulatory notes from zoos across the country. We also have more visitors to the zoo. All this tells us that Wain has achieved something extraordinary," the zoo said in a statement to Guinness.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The world's oldest living wombat, Wain, sets Guinness World record at age 32

