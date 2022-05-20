His mom wasn't looking. He ordered 31 cheeseburgers on her phone.

Related
Internet Backs 'Exhausted' New Mom Feuding With In-Laws Over Mac and Cheese
"This is very concerning," wrote one commenter. "It's so much bigger than mac and cheese."
Always have to be right? Tend to ignore feedback? Congrats, you just lost a customer.
If you don’t keep your promise to your customers by even doing the minimum necessary, don’t expect to have them as customers for long.
If you love Starbucks egg bites, you need the Dash Egg Bite Maker
Make Starbucks-style, easy, protein-packed sous vide egg bites in minutes with the Dash Egg Bite Maker for sale at Amazon.
Teen with a fishing magnet found a safe full of cash. And then he returned it all to its owner.
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
How Much to Tip Hairdressers
Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
Popculture
Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason
We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
Highly Venomous Snake Slithers Around Florida Home: 'Throw the House Away'
Bodycam footage captured the snake slithering around the room as an officer attempted to capture it.
Synagogue's Bathroom Policy Sign Delights Internet
The poster offered a solution for what someone should do should they see someone in the restroom they don't think matches the sign on the door.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck
If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
inputmag.com
Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse
Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
Hello Magazine
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children
Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Mom Slammed for Making Son's Pregnant Girlfriend Sleep on Floor
"Who makes a pregnant woman sleep on the floor? For that matter, who makes a guest sleep on the floor!?" one user asked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bodybuilding Coach Charles Glass Warns Athletes of Counterfeit PEDs: “There’s More Fake Drugs”
Bodybuilding coach Charles Glass is known for his detailed workout routines but took the time to address some of the growing problems in the sport. In a recent YouTube video, Glass discusses the dangers of PEDs and explains that people are seeking fast gains instead of building muscle slowly. Charles...
Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry
Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
'So Upsetting': Man Backed for Keeping Sister From Living in Guest House
"Their house their rules. Don't like it? Move out and let your brother & his family live in peace," one commenter wrote.
Internet Blasts Woman Who Tried to Breastfeed Granddaughter and Fired Nanny
"Not only was that so disgusting but she was also starving your child," one user commented.
'I Have a Doctor's Note': Boss Firing Sick Worker Over Text Sparks Fury
"You need to find someone to work your shift, or you work your shift," the boss said.
JOBS・
Alaska Airlines Shames Another Woman, Tells Her To Cover Up 'Inappropriate' Top
Yet again Alaska Airlines shames another woman based on an airport outfit choice which made headlines this week. This time, the airline asked a woman to cover up her ‘inappropriate’ top and shorts. One passenger found herself being shamed by an Alaska Airlines flight attendant and decided to...
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Breaks Silence on Musk Takeover: 'I Trust His Mission to Extend the Light of Consciousness'
Dorsey, who was CEO of the company until November 2021, took to the platform to pen his thoughts on the new changes.
USA TODAY
481K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT
From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.https://www.usatoday.com
Comments / 0