ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, OH

Waterford tops Tornadoes, 11-0

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYnXT_0fkvNyrq00
Members of the Southern baseball team pose for a picture after winning the 2022 Division IV sectional championship on Tuesday, May 17, in Manchester, Ohio. The Tornadoes, despite Thursday’s outcome, still won the TVC Hocking championship outright for the 2022 campaign. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

RACINE, Ohio — In all fairness, the Tornadoes had already won the title … and they were about 48 hours away from starting work on another.

With the start of the Division IV district tournament looming for the Southern baseball team Saturday night, visiting Waterford made the most of a prime opportunity Thursday night during an 11-0 victory in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division finale for both clubs at Star Mill Park.

The host Tornadoes (12-6, 10-2 TVC Hocking) used 15 different players in the 7-inning affair, and only two of those hitters saw three at-bats over the course of the contest.

Still, SHS managed to keep things scoreless through two full innings of work … but then things started heating up for the Wildcats in the third as Heiss doubled and later scored on a groundout for a permanent 1-0 advantage.

WHS sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the fourth as part of a 6-run outburst, then the guests tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth frames for a 9-0 cushion. Waterford added two more scores in the seventh to wrap up the 11-run outcome.

Southern won the first contest on April 29 by a 6-4 count at Waterford.

The Wildcats outhit the hosts by a 10-3 overall margin and also committed only one of the eight errors in the contest. WHS also stranded nine of the 11 runners left on base.

Kaiden Michael, Layne Reuter and Josiah Smith had the lone safeties for the Tornadoes, who face Lucasville Valley on Saturday night in a D-4 district semifinal matchup at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.

Cade Anderson took the loss after surrendering seven runs (two earned), three hits and two walks over 1.1 innings of relief while striking out three.

Zimmer got the win with seven scoreless innings of 3-hit baseball to go along with 11 strikeouts.

Huffman paced the Wildcats with three hits and three RBIs.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Comments / 0

Related
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Meigs marches past Pirates, 10-2

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Pirates might have considered it a wild ride, but the Marauders found this journey to be some rather smooth sailing. The Meigs baseball team received seven walks and used a pair of 5-run outbursts in both the second and fifth frames Tuesday night en route to a 10-2 thumping of second-seeded Wheelersburg in a Division III district semifinal matchup at VA Memorial Field in Ross County.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Familiar faces await Wahama

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Until last year, it took forever for the Lady Falcons to reach the state tournament. The defending champs didn’t have to wait nearly as long the second time around. The Wahama softball team returns to its familiar hunting ground this Wednesday and Thursday when...
MASON, WV
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Wahama wins Region IV crown

MAN, W.Va. — Punching your ticket to state is good, but getting a bit of revenge while doing it is even better. The Wahama baseball team will be going dancing for the first time in six years after beating the Man Hillbillies on the road 5-1 Tuesday evening to win the Region IV Championship.
MASON, WV
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

White Falcons mercy Man, 10-0

MASON, W.Va. — One more win, and it’s off to Charleston. The Wahama baseball team started its regional play in a big way, with a 10-0 home win against the Man Hillbillies in six innings Monday evening in Game 1 of the Region IV series. The road team...
MASON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Racine, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Waterford, OH
Sports
City
Waterford, OH
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Locals land 18 on TVC Hocking teams

The Ohio Valley Publishing area landed 18 total selections on the All-Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division baseball and softball teams for the 2022 season, as voted on by the coaches within the division. Eastern led the local teams with a total of nine honorees, five of which come from the softball...
CROWN CITY, OH
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Wahama’s Gerlach wins 2 titles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One competitor. Two medals. Wahama junior Rowen Gerlach became the first member of the boys track and field team to win an individual state title at the 2022 WVSSAC Class A state championships, along with being the first boy to win two events in the same state competition.
MASON, WV
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Clarence E. Hayman

POMEROY — Clarence E. Hayman, 88, of Pomeroy, passed away, at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his residence. Born September 25, 1933, in Long Bottom he was the son of the late Harry Alfred and Garnet Polk Hayman. He was a member of the Ash Street Baptist Church, of Middleport, the Pomeroy Eagles Lodge #2171, and the Racine Gun Club. He was a retired construction worker.
POMEROY, OH
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Gallipolis, OH
1K+
Followers
62
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy