Mike Myers Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

 6 days ago

Mike Meyers breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'Wayne's World,' 'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,' 'Shrek,' 'So I Married an Axe Murderer' and 'The Pentaverete.' The Pentaverate is...

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
‘American Idol’ Finalist HunterGirl Speaks Out After Season 20 Finale

During last night’s finale, “American Idol” crowned Noah Thompson as the Season 20 winner, and fellow finalist HunterGirl couldn’t be prouder of him. The rising country star from Winchester, Tennesee, has impressed the judges and audience since her audition. She immediately became a frontrunner in the competition, and she held onto that title all the way until the end when it was just her and Thompson.
Jesus
Wayne Campbell
Mike Myers
Claudia Schiffer
Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
Joe Alwyn Is About To Be Very Famous (And There's Nothing He Can Do About It)

When Joe Alwyn was starting out as an actor, he went to great lengths to psych himself up for scenes that required deep emotional excavation. 2016’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk—Alwyn’s plucked-from-drama-school debut, in which he played the titular American soldier with undiagnosed PTSD—featured a scene that required him to conjure a full emotional breakdown, blubbering in the arms of Kristen Stewart, who was playing his sister. In the lead-up to the scene, he plodded around a car park set in Atlanta, Georgia, at 5am, like a bad-tempered teenager, getting himself in the headspace to force hot, salty tears out of his eye sockets. It wasn’t just him. “Kristen was storming around the car, hitting the car and working herself into whatever place she needed to get to,” Alwyn says. “I remember not wanting to go back and rest [while they were waiting to get started]. Hopefully I’ve chilled out on that a bit now.” At the time, they were two young actors carrying the weight of a $37 million movie on their shoulders, believing that if they didn’t sell this key moment, the whole project could be undermined. In the end, though the scene was well executed, the film didn’t quite wash its face at the box office. There’s only so much you can do.
This Is Daniel Craig’s Post-007 Watch

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. What do you do after you’ve been James Bond? It’s a tough question. Daniel Craig told GQ in his unofficial exit interview from the film there was no possible way to map out his next steps. “It’s not like, ‘Okay, this is going to be my career after Bond.’ There’s no plan to it,” he said. Meanwhile, the search for the new Bond is as hushed and heavily guarded as the MI6 organization from the films. One answer Craig apparently didn’t have to go searching for? The identity of his new favorite watch. For his latest red carpet appearance, Craig still showed up in Oh-mee-guh, which the actor wore throughout his Bond tenure. Rather than wearing the brand’s latest release, though, Craig is now dipping into the Omega archives.
Susan Sarandon Tells the Story Behind Her Famous Simpsons Jacket

Susan Sarandon has long been a master of fits, both onscreen (I’m partial to her head-to-toe red monochrome in Paul Schrader’s Light Sleeper) and off. Case in point: When the environmental and human rights lawyer Steven Donziger was released from house arrest last week, the actress and activist swung by to show her support while wearing a phenomenal Simpsons letterman jacket.
The Most Attention-Grabbing Moments on the New Kendrick Lamar Album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar albums are notably dense: good kid, M.A.A.D. City is one of the great modern coming-of-age works of art, To Pimp a Butterfly is a lush and didactic examination of Black culture, and DAMN. sees him wrestling nervously with his stratospheric fame and tremendous influence. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Lamar’s eagerly awaited fifth LP, is no exception. It’s been five years since DAMN, the 34-year-old vocalist has a lot on his mind, and it feels like he airs it all over the record’s two discs (it's being called a double album even though it's shorter than To Pimp a Butterfly). He delves into celebrity hero worship on “Savior,” reflects candidly about watching a family member transition on “Auntie Diaries,” and shares his reaction to Kanye and Drake burying the hatchet on “Father Time.”
Beard Expert Critiques Celebrity Beards | Fine Points

Join GQ's favorite grooming expert Matty Conrad as he breaks down and critiques the beards on some of today's biggest stars, including Jason Mamoa, Oscar Isaac, LeBron James, Drake, Chris Pine and more. There's no perfect beard, but this expert has some opinions on who wears it best and who needs to grab a razor.
Controversial Relationship Personality Kevin Samuels Has Died

The massively popular, highly controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels was reportedly found dead on May 5. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Samuels was with a woman he met that day who then spent the night with him. The woman told officials Samuels said he was dealing with chest pains, which is when she called the APD , who discovered him unresponsive. Samuels, 57, was known for his commentary on modern dating, which often involved denigrating women and championing conservative ideas around gender roles. In a widely-circulated clip from an April 22 livestream, Samuels said that single women over 35 were “leftovers.”
Jack Harlow and Drake's Whirlwind Bromance

In a lot of ways, Jack Harlow is Drake’s heir apparent. He’s charming in interviews, mischievous on social media, dabbles in acting, and, as proven over and over on his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You, loves a sprawling song about the double-edged sword of financial and romantic success over a moody beat. It’s not surprising that the 35-year-old Canadian superstar has taken the 24-year-old Louisville rapper under his wing—but it’s also unprecedented. Drake loves a collaboration with a new rapper with a hot sound, sure, but he and Jack seem to have become fast friends in record time. Their burgeoning friendship has been inescapable across Instagram, blogs, and blogs that recap what happens on Instagram.
Watch Kendrick Lamar Transform Into Kanye West, Jussie Smollet, Will Smith, and Nipsey Hussle in New Video

Kendrick Lamar season has officially begun. The rapper's long-awaited fifth album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers finally arrives this Friday, and he kickstarted his rollout on Sunday with a new song and video for “The Heart Part 5," a new entry in the series of songs he began back in 2010. The video begins simply enough, with Lamar rapping looking slightly off camera against a maroon backdrop. “As I get a little older, I realize life is perspective.” That, and a message before the video that reads “I am all of us,” take on different meaning around the 1:45 mark when Lamar turns toward the camera and his face morphs into… OJ Simpson's. This continues for the rest of the video, with him taking on the visages of Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Will Smith—all notably in the news for recent problematic behavior. The transformations appear to correlate with the lyrics: OJ appears as Lamar interpolates a classic Jay-Z line, who of course made “The Story of OJ,' there's a bipolar mention when Ye appears, and the lyric “in the land where hurt people hurt more people” occurs when Smith appears.
The Real-Life Diet of Broadway's Matt Doyle, Who Makes Sure to Have Hard-Boiled Eggs In the Fridge

Midway through Steven Sondheim's classic musical Company comes “Getting Married Today," a mental breakdown in song form, in which a nervous bride attempts to flake on her wedding. It's considered one of the most difficult numbers in the musical theater canon, “the greatest show-tune tongue-twister of all time,” the kind of song that has its own Wikipedia page. In the gender swapped revival now playing on Broadway, the song is performed each night by Matt Doyle, a performance that's winning raves.
No Time to Talk, the John Elliott Sale Just Launched

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sorry to be so urgent, but there's a massive John Elliott sale going on right this instant. The L.A. designer—whose swanky, swaggy sweats are beloved by LeBron, Bieber, Whoopi and everyone in between (us included)—just dropped the price tag on hundreds of goodies. We're talking rockstar-level jeans, unparalleled hoodies, and even some of our GQ award-winning T-shirts. In a perfect world, we'd have unlimited time to shop the sale. But alas, good things don't seem to last because the savings are only on for 24 hours. Make moves fast to take full advantage.
