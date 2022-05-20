Prince William Has A Rare Fashion Moment At The 'Top Gun' UK Premiere

Photo: Getty Images

Prince William had an unexpected fashion moment on a red carpet on Thursday night (May 19). The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London along with the movie's star Tom Cruise . The prince wore a dapper Alexander McQueen velvet tuxedo and Crockett & Jones black velvet loafers that had something special embroidered on them. According to People Royals , each shoe had an F-18 Super Hornet embroidered to honor the famous aircraft featured in Top Gun . Kate Middleton matched perfectly with her husband in a floor-length, form-fitting Roland Mouret black dress with a white bandeau.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge wears a pair of shoes embroidered with a fighter aircraft logo at the UK premiere of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" in London, on May 19, 2022. Photo: Getty Images

The lavish London premiere wasn't the first time the royal couple watched the highly anticipated film. According to People Royals , the couple was treated to a special screen of the Top Gun sequel when Cruise heard William was a big fan of the original 1986 movie. "We have a lot in common," Cruise told reporters at the premiere. "We both love England and we're both aviators, we both love flying."

William previously served as a pilot with the Royal Air Force and as an air ambulance helicopter pilot so his love for the films makes sense. Cruise joined the royals on the red carpet and introduced them to other cast members from the film including Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller who plays the son of the character Goose from the original movie. At one point, Cruise helped escort Kate as she climbed up the stairs leading up to the theater in Leicester Square.