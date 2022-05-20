Onyx Says They Didn't Know Verzuz Battle Wasn't Livestreamed On Instagram

The feedback from the most recent Verzuz hasn't been great, even from the artist's point of view. After Cypress Hill's B-Real spoke out about the platform's decision to not livestream on Instagram , Onyx said they didn't even know their IG fans couldn't see the show.



In an interview Power 105.1's DJ Self posted on Thursday, May 19, Onyx rappers Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz discussed how they felt about their battle against Cypress Hill. The battle occurred during Triller's TrillerVerz 5 “Lineage of Greatness” event which also featured other boxing matches in between. According to Starr, the event wasn't promoted right and neither of them knew that the battle wasn't being livestreamed to Instagram like the previous events.



"I feel exactly what he said," Starr said after Self read B-Real's statement. "Like everything he said... that was perfect."



"We didn't know that," he added in reference to the show not streaming to Instagram. "We had continuous meetings with Triller. Zoom meetings about production and other things but that never came up, not one time."



Starr said that he even encouraged fans who he thought was watching live on Instagram to show love with fire emojis. He and Sticky Fingaz loved sharing a stage with Cypress Hill and appreciated the opportunity, but they agreed that the ball was dropped when it came to the event overall.



"It still was ill because sharing the stage with Cypress Hill, that alone was monumental," Starr said. "but yeah I think they dropped the ball because the culture's not paying for nothing man."



Onyx also talked about their new album Onyx Versus Everybody and other interesting topics. Watch the entire interview up top.

