One of Florida’s important shorebird and seabird nesting habitat is quickly being replaced. Where? Gravel rooftops!. Least Terns, one of North America’s smallest seabirds, have made use of Florida’s tar and gravel rooftops as nesting habitat since the 1950s. Over time, these rooftops have become critical nesting habitat, hosting over fifty percent of the Florida nesting population of Least Terns. Why? Good question! The gravel roofs are very similar to the shell beach habitat where these birds would traditionally nest. Other Florida imperiled species that nest on rooftops include Black Skimmers and American Oystercatchers.

