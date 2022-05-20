ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Baby formula shortage puts Santa Rosa mom in life-and-death struggle

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8uLc_0fkvK2NM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajQk2_0fkvK2NM00
Baby formula shortage threatens special-needs 11-year-old in North Bay 02:29

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) -- For 11 years, Keely Aguilar has fought day and night to keep her daughter alive.

But of all the battles her family has endured, running out of her only food source was one they never expected to face.

Aguilar welcomed her daughter, Natalia, into this world 11 years ago. She knew from the moment she was born that something was wrong. It took eight years for doctors to figure out what it was.

"Natalia is 11 years old and she has a very, very rare disease called Bainbridge Ropers Syndrome," Keely told KPIX.

Natalia is one of only 200 people in the world, diagnosed with the disease. She has one of the worst cases.

"Her respiratory system, her GI (gastrointestinal) system, she's had developments delays," Keely said explaining the syndrome's devastating impact. "She's unable to walk, she doesn't speak, so it pretty much affects every one of her systems."

Natalia's stomach doesn't have the ability to break down foods so she has a tube inserted to her intestines. That's how she eats every night, she gets a steady stream of formula while she sleeps.

"Even despite the scary horrible things she lives with and endures as a human being and to know that I can't get her formula, a very basic, basic thing we should be able to get," Keely said.

EleCare formula is the one she relies on for her nutrition. It's made by Abbot. The company that shut down one of it's main production facilities due to the possibility of bacterial contamination.

"It has been probably one of the most stressful experiences that I've ever gone through," Keely said.

Like many 11 year olds, Natalia loves her brother, her dog and of course Justin Timberlake, but it's her mother's love that keeps her going everyday.

"She worth every bit of it," Keely said. "She's amazing, wonderful, and so strong. The things she has been through, no child should ever have to endure or live through. She's very special."

Comments / 4

Related
NBC Bay Area

A Look Inside the San Jose Church Linked to Exorcism-Like Death of 3-Year-Old

A rented room on the side of a house on South Second Street in San Jose was converted into a small church with seating for about 40 people. It’s the same place a 3-year-old girl was killed in an apparent exorcism allegedly involving the girl’s mother, Claudia Hernandez, her uncle and grandfather, the pastor – both named Rene Hernandez.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Nutrition#Respiratory System#Cbs Sf#Kpix
KTVU FOX 2

Man convicted of killing UC Berkeley student to reveal motive

BERKELEY, Calif. - The man charged with the 2020 shooting and killing of a UC Berkeley student is expected to reveal the motive behind the incident on Monday. Tony Walker recently entered a no-contest plea to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Seth Smith. According to Berkeleyside, as part...
BERKELEY, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Grapples With Two Troubling Domestic Violence Incidents Over the Weekend—Remember, There Is Always Help

On Friday night, a husband in Ukiah tragically killed his wife with a shotgun and then turned the gun on himself. Yesterday afternoon, an argument between an Anderson Valley man and his female partner would result in him burning her property which resulted in a stand-off between him and law enforcement. Thankfully, he would surrender without any violence.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family devastated by San Francisco pro cyclist's murder in Texas

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- The family of San Francisco pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson was wrestling with her "senseless, tragic loss" in the wake of her slaying in Austin, Texas, last week.They also wanted to refute reports from the Austin police that the murder was related to a love triangle."While we will not elaborate about the ongoing investigation, we do feel it's important to clarify that at the time of her death, those closest to her clearly understood, directly from Moriah, that she was not in a romantic relationship with anyone," the family said in a statement to KPIX.In...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: San Francisco Woman Gives Birth to Twins En Route to Hospital

SF police assisted a mother in delivering twins Friday night... from a vehicle. Police said that they responded to a call for help from the driver who needed help getting to a hospital — and when officers arrived, they found the mother giving birth to a child, which they then helped assist in using their "training and skills to assist and comfort the family and newborn." [KRON4]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

UCSF doctor on rising Bay Area COVID cases

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong joined KRON4 to discuss the rise of COVID cases in the Bay Area and how to stay healthy. Bay Area COVID cases rising Chin-Hong is an infectious disease specialist at UCSF who specializes in treating infectious diseases with a focus on infections that develop in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa man, 28, shot and killed while driving with friends

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man was shot and killed in his hometown of Santa Rosa early Sunday morning, police said. The deadly shooting happened around 1:33 a.m. in the 2300 block of Kenton Court, according to officials. The man was in a car with friends when another...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fired San Jose man accused of stalking former co-workers; weapons, ammo seized

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose man is being charged with stalking and threatening a number of his former co-workers after being fired earlier this year, with his arrest yielding multiple weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.San Jose police said Bryan Velasquez, 43, was terminated from a local construction company in January and has been contacting employees on social media since then, including posting pictures of himself pointing guns and including threats using profanity. The messages often included details revealing his knowledge of the victims' homes and their daily patterns of behavior, police said.On May 19, officers with the police department's covert surveillance and SWAT teams took Velasquez into custody without incident after obtaining an arrest warrant. Among the firearms seized were two AR-15-style assault rifles and materials to manufacture ghost guns, along with high-capacity magazines, and tactical body armor.Velasquez was charged with felony stalking, and the department said it obtained a gun violence restraining order to seize all his firearms.A court date was not announced.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

South Bay homeless advocate reaches out when hot weather hits

SAN JOSE -- For the unhoused in the South Bay, the sweltering conditions of an especially hot day like Tuesday can be deadly. One man in San Jose is trying to help those in need.Scott Wagers is known on the streets as Pastor Scott. He is always there with a bottle of water or food, a helping hand to get into housing or a prayer for those who have fallen on hard times."Being with the people that need it the most is the most important thing. That's in my heart," Wagers told KPIX 5. "Martin Luther King said it best:...
SAN JOSE, CA
KCRA.com

Poisonous, invasive black skeletonizer moth discovered in California vineyard

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — As larva, their long tufts ofpoisonous black spines sting and irritate the skin, covering farmers’ hands in angry red welts. And if there’s enough of them, they’ll completely defoliate vines, induce grape rot, and leave nothing behind except a “necrotic,” skeletonized leaf just as their name implies. And now, they’re here in California’s Napa County vineyards.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Zero-waste grocery store in San Mateo provides greener option on Peninsula

SAN MATEO – A new grocery store on the Peninsula is drawing praise from environmental groups, as it does not offer items packaged in single-use plastics. Byrd's Filling Station is now open in Downtown San Mateo, a zero-waste establishment."It's important to have a zero-waste store here on the Peninsula because right now, the only local options we have are to drive all the way to San Francisco," said owner Laura Porter. "Byrd's Filling Station is a zero-waste grocery store. Essentially, we've taken the concept of a traditional grocery store, and we've reimagined all of the products in it without single-use...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy