The Hilton Head Island Town Council on Tuesday received an overview of plans proposed for the Town-owned Mid-Island Tract and overall Mid-Island Initiative Area. “This is the most exciting project we’ve ever had and definitely the biggest. Our staff and team of consultants spent hundreds of hours with residents, business owners and other stakeholders to gather input. The result is a detailed, visionary plan that will transform the center of our Island,” said Mayor John McCann.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO