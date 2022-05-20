ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

GEHS JV participate in Sunflower League

gardnernews.com
 6 days ago

On Wednesday, the Blazers traveled to Lawrence High School and competed in the JV Sunflower League Western Division Championships and came home with many PRs, medals, and outstanding performances. League...

GEHS seniors graduate

Gardner-Edgerton High School held their 120th Annual Commencement Saturday, May 21. The ceremony for 371 senior high school graduates took place on the football field at the district activity complex with overcast skies, abnormally brisk temperatures and exuberant spirits. Festivities began with a pre-concert conducted by the Trailblazer Band. Students...
GARDNER, KS
legal Notice Olathe City

PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 22-23 PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 17th DAY OF MAY 2022. On May 17, 2022, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 22-23 (ANX22-0003), pertaining to an annexation. The ordinance annexes approximately 174.64± acres, located south of 151st Street and west of Lone Elm Road. The complete text of this Ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.
OLATHE, KS
Storm damage

The cities of Gardner and Edgerton experienced damaging storms early morning on Sunday, May 15. New Century Air Center measured 63 mph winds at 8:02 a.m. Johnson County Executive Airport measured 60mph winds at 8:14 a.m. Below photos by Lynne Hermansen.
GARDNER, KS

