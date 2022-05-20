Chamber Candidate Q&A: Hal Floyd

Note: The following are Question and Answers provided by the Polk County Chamber of Commerce to questions that weren’t asked during the 2022 Candidate Forum, and have been made available to local news outlets like Polk Today for publication. You can find coverage of the Candidate Forum here.

These groups of question and answers come from Commissioner Hal Floyd, incumbent candidate for the District 3 Commission seat which will be decided in the Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Primary.

What one issue do you feel is most important to Polk County citizens and how will you address it?

Due to the large backlog of criminal and civil cases, we need to renovate and expand Courthouse #1. We have already met with several architectural firms for study and concept design for the work that is needed.

Raising taxes helps provide better infrastructure and attracts better economic development. Do you support raising taxes to help fund better infrastructure and opportunities?

I do not support raising taxes to help fund infrastructure. Other sources of funds such as grants are available.

How are you going to support the organizations that are trying to meet the needs of our children in the community outside of the school system?

First, I applaud the Polk School System for all they do to help meet the needs of our children. The Board of Commissioners support private and public organizations that help our children. On May 2, 2022, the Board of Commissioners issued a Proclamation proclaiming May 2022, as “Foster Care Awareness Month”. The Board also approved over $50,000 as supplemental funding to the Polk County Department of Family and Children Services.

Would you support creating a Land Bank Authority to help address blighted and dilapidated properties around the county? Are you in favor of creating it? Would you be in favor of supporting it financially and administratively?

Yes, I would support the creation of a Land Bank Authority. I have had conversation with several Commissioners and the Mayor of Rockmart about creating a Land Bank Authority. I would financially and administratively support a Land Bank Authority.









If elected, how do you plan to work alongside the cities to better our community?

The Board of Commissioners several months ago approved $300,000 for a Quality of Life Project for each of our cities. We are currently in discussion with each city about their proposed projects.

Are you aware that city residents pay the same milage rates/property taxes as unincorporated Polk County? The County commission represents all Polk County, which includes the cities.

I am aware that the property tax mileage rate applies to all property owners in Polk County. To help reduce the property taxes caused by the recent reassessment of properties, the Board of Commissioners approved a 20 year low mileage rate of 9.930 mils.

Where do you think the majority of sales tax is generated and economic growth occurs?

The majority of sales tax is generated through the Local Option Sales Tax. All taxes in Polk County account for 72% of the County’s Revenue.

Would you support going after grant money on a regular basis and creating a position at the county office to admin grants?

I do support grant money. We normally receive around $350,000 in grant money annually.

Should Polk County bring in more industry, tourism and housing developments or stay the way it is?

Growth is coming to Polk County. We must manage the growth through appropriate zoning and ordinances.







