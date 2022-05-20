Chamber Candidate Q&A: Linda Liles

Note: The following are Question and Answers provided by the Polk County Chamber of Commerce to questions that weren’t asked during the 2022 Candidate Forum, and have been made available to local news outlets like Polk Today for publication. You can find coverage of the Candidate Forum here.

These groups of question and answers come from Commissioner Linda Liles, incumbent candidate for the District 2 Commission seat which will be decided in the Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Primary.

What one issue do you feel is most important to Polk County citizens and how will you address it?

I feel the most important issue facing the citizens of Polk County is public safety. The safety of our citizens should and is number one with this board. We, the board just voted and funded a full body scanner for the Polk County jail. This will keep drugs and contraband from entering our jails and getting out into the county. Also, our drug task force is working hard to catch and stop any drug dealers that have set up shop here in our county. Along with the drug task force a drug coalition has been set up and is made up of county and city authorities along with local citizens to work together to stop the drugs coming into our county.

Raising taxes helps provide better infrastructure and attracts better economic development. Do you support raising taxes to help fund better infrastructure and opportunities?

No, I do not support raising taxes for infrastructure. There are other ways to fund infrastructure such as federal and state grants. These grants are specifically set up for infrastructure.

How are you going to support the organizations that are trying to meet the needs of our children in the community outside of the school system?

First of all, I want to give a shout out to our Polk County School System. They work hard every day for the children in our county. There are many organizations out in our community that support school children after school. Such as the Boys & Girls Club, Ferst Readers, Rev. Simson’s Community Outreach just to name a few.

There are many more throughout our county that support children. I set on one a few years back called Early Childhood Development. While the parents studied for their GED the children would pick out a book and we would help them read them. Reading is one of the most important fundamentals of learning.

Would you support creating a Land Bank Authority to help address blighted and dilapidated properties around the county? Are you in favor of creating it? Would you be in favor of supporting it financially and administratively?

There has been some discussion with this commission board concerning a Land Bank. I do know that several surrounding counties have a Land Bank Authority and they have been successful. I would need to know more about Land Banks and how they work before I would be able to say if I would support it or not.









If elected, how do you plan to work alongside the cities to better our community?

This commission board works well with our cities. We, the board just approved $300,000.00 for quality-of-life projects.

The cities will get back with the board on what projects they will be doing. Any monies that is left over will go back to the county.

Are you aware that city residents pay the same milage rates/property taxes as unincorporated Polk County? The County commission represents all Polk County, which includes the cities.

I do know that if you do reside within the city limits that you do pay county and city taxes. The board of commissioners has been able the last two years to lower the millage rate to one figure. This is the first time in twenty years this has happened.

Where do you think the majority of sales tax is generated and economic growth occurs?

Most of the sales tax comes through the LOST (Local Option Sales Tax). Economic growth happens when you have a combination of a good school system, job opportunities and quality of life.

Would you support going after grant money on a regular basis and creating a position at the county office to admin grants?

I certainly support going after grant money. The Federal Government and State Government have grant opportunities for every state and county. We have working in our county departments folks that do apply for these grants.

Should Polk County bring in more industry, tourism and housing developments or stay the way it is?

Of Course, Polk County encourages more industry and tourism. We see this that thru our Polk County Development Authority and Polk County Chamber of Commerce that this is happening. The last census that was taken shows that Polk County is growing. We are seeing this growth from the building permits being issued. Polk County is growing!!







