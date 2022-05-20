ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New Boogy & Peel Pizza Brings ‘Big Mac’ Pies to Dupont

By Adele Chapin
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDupont Circle’s newest pizza place pushes the limits of neo-Neapolitan pies. In fact, Boogy and Peel chef/founder Rachael Jennings calls her pizzas “bastardized Neapolitan.” That refers mainly to the non-traditional toppings, which includes an option that echoes a McD’s Big Mac, down to the beef, American cheese, iceberg, onions, pickles, and...

dc.eater.com

The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Eater

Downtown LA Taco Sensation Sonoratown Opens Mid-City Shop Next Week

Downtown taco restaurant Sonoratown is ready to debut its sophomore location in Mid-City, with a planned arrival happening just after this upcoming holiday weekend. The arrival comes more than a year after first being announced. Owner Jennifer Feltham tells Eater that the new Sonoratown will begin light service next week,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Parachute, the Beloved Korean American Mom-and-Pop, Is Finally Back After a Year of Renovations

Parachute, the critically praised and publicly adored Korean restaurant from the wife-and-husband team of Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, reopens its dining room tomorrow, May 24, for the first time since it closed for the pandemic in March 2020. The restaurant was open for takeout, but last year Kim and Clark decided to close altogether for some much-needed renovations.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Inside Topgolf El Segundo, LA’s Giant New Driving Range and Sports Bar

Sporty food and entertainment venue Topgolf has opened without much fanfare in El Segundo, quietly becoming one of the largest places to hang out, eat, and play games with friends in the process. The multi-story building and surrounding compound opened in the South Bay on April 15 at the former Lakes municipal golf course and driving range, with room for dozens of golfers, drinkers, and fans spread across three floors and a ten-hole course — making it one of largest locations in the rapidly expanding company’s stable.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Eater

Eleven Madison Park’s $300 Vegan Meal Kit, Reviewed

Since Daniel Humm and Will Guidara bought Eleven Madison Park from Danny Meyer in 2011, it has earned a reputation as one of the best restaurants in the world, sustaining three Michelin stars since 2012. It has also become nearly synonymous with exclusivity and luxury. I cannot remember a time when there wasn’t a waiting list for reservations, or when a meal didn’t cost hundreds of dollars (the dining room tasting menu is currently $335 a person, not including tip or alcohol, paid in advance), and friends who have had the opportunity to go have gushed about the attention to detail, the incredible hospitality, and the ability to hang out and drink all the apple brandy you want after the meal. Even after Guidara departed the restaurant in 2019 and Humm turned EMP into a mostly vegan restaurant last year, to somewhat lackluster reviews, it has stayed a destination for the wealthy and all those who aspire to emulate their lifestyles.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Lodge Bread’s Newest Bakery Brings Naturally Fermented Loaves to Pico-Robertson

Closed earlier this year, Hasiba was a hummus restaurant in Pico Robertson for three years that brought freshly baked pita and various vegetables to the predominantly Jewish neighborhood in Los Angeles. Now the same owners, Or Amsalam and Alex Phaneuf, have revived the space with their third location of Lodge Bread while also bringing back the falafel and freshly baked pita that made Hasiba so popular for a time, while also installing a more substantial menu of breakfast and lunch favorites. That means everything from almond butter toast with their naturally fermented bread and breakfast sandwiches to pastrami melts, jamon beurre, and cauliflower-stuffed pita sandwiches.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Steakhouse Chain Capital Grille to Open a Sprawling Outpost at Midtown’s MetLife Building

Upscale steakhouse chain Capital Grille is adding a location in Midtown’s MetLife building, the New York Post reports. The forthcoming restaurant appears to be gigantic — it unfolds over 15,000 square feet, including outdoor space, according to the Post — and signals another step in the restaurant revitalization underway at Grand Central Terminal, which neighbors the MetLife tower. The steakhouse is slated to open in mid-2023 in the former home of Italian restaurant Naples 45, which was popular with the afterwork crowd. Bagel chain Black Seed Bagels and coffee shop Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee are also set to open in the building lobby later this year, while women-owned NYC brewery Talea is operating an outdoor pop-up at the corner of East 45th Street and Vanderbilt Avenue, according to a spokesperson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Where to Drink Along Ravenswood’s Malt Row

Chicago is one of the biggest craft brewing hubs in the nation, home to industry pioneers like Goose Island (now a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch) and fledgling operations sharing space in brewery incubators. For brew aficionados who want to spend a day getting a taste of the city’s beer scene, there’s no better place to go than Malt Row, the name given by the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce to the stretch of breweries and taprooms along the Metra tracks in the Ravenswood Industrial Corridor. Running about a mile and a half through a residential North Side neighborhood, the zone from Irving Park Road to Balmoral Avenue is home to seven taprooms plus a distillery, all close enough together for one long, boozy stroll. Try a wide variety of beers ranging from traditional German-style lagers to funky saisons made with Midwestern fruit. Check out these eight Malt Row spots and then take home a six-pack or growler of a new favorite.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Gordon Ramsay Swaps Chips for ‘Bottomless’ Pizza in Penn Quarter

Gordon Ramsay, the boisterous British chef planting a flashy Hell’s Kitchen outpost on the Wharf, will also export his fast-casual Street Pizza chain to Penn Quarter later this year. The London-born pizza project slings bottomless slices in five core varieties (margherita, pepperoni, wild mushroom, eggplant, and corn and chorizo), plus whole and seasonal pies, cocktails, beers, tiramisu, and soft serve. The Penn Quarter site (501 7th Street NW) was previously tabbed as a Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, and a Ramsay rep has “no statement at this time” as to reasoning behind the sudden switcheroo announced in a release on Tuesday. The space most recently housed another pizza place called Vivi, a short-lived, Roman-styled pivot from the owner of Bakers & Baristas. Ramsay’s refresh calls for communal tables, an open kitchen, large light fixtures, and wood and leather accents. Meanwhile, another bossy reality TV star — Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer — plans to finally open his Taffer’s Tavern in July in Penn Quarter.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Chefs at Former Museum Cafe Debut New Berkeley Location

Joan Ellis and Patrick Hooker ran their cafe, Babette, for nearly 10 years at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, following the museum through a move and withstanding the pandemic. Now, with their lease with the museum ended, the couple is branching out on their own: Babette is reopening this summer with a San Pablo Avenue storefront. “We tried to make it us, but it’s the museum, it really had that feel to it,” Ellis says of running the cafe inside the Berkeley Art Museum. “We always felt like we were sort of unseen at the museum, that our food wasn’t reaching a broad swath.” With this location, they hope to forge a new identity for the restaurant, serving their style of food from morning pastries and coffee, to dinner.
BERKELEY, CA
Eater

Butter TikTok Is My New Favorite Digital Rest Stop

TikTok is a beautiful place where perfect spoonfuls of glossy-smooth, softened-just-right butter can become one person’s entire schtick. And for that, I am truly grateful, because the sight of a spoon moving effortlessly through butter to form a pristine quenelle is so viscerally satisfying it makes me feel like I’m putting my brain on ice for a minute or two.
RECIPES

