NAPA – A disabled litigant who relied on "dreams and window shopping" to prove that he had legal standing to sue a Napa County realtor under the Americans with Disabilities Act had those dreams dashed last week when a federal judge dismissed his suit. Judge Susan Illston of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California found that Andres Gomez, a Florida resident, had not demonstrated that the alleged problems with the realtor's website prevented him from accessing goods or services at an actual physical location and therefore he had no standing to bring his claim. Gomez is...

NAPA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO