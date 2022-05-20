ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

A Black Bear Was Spotted IN Lake Loveland

By A.J.
 5 days ago
'Tis the season. The bears have awakened from their winter slumber and are anxious to stretch their legs and eat. Although, when they see the potential snow this weekend, they may just go back to their dens and sleep for a...

94.3 The X

So A Bear Strolls Into A Colorado Condo Office And…

It wants to rent out a unit? Is looking for food? Just wanted to pop in and say howdy? Wanted to scare the crap out of people? Maybe a little of all of the above?. Well, I'm not 100% positive but I'm pretty sure that some cookies that were left out were the culprit and honestly, who can blame the bear for wanting some cookies.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

After the Fire: Fort Collins’ Rio Returns Home – Take a Look Inside

Nearly a year after a kitchen fire caused heavy damage to the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, they've opened up again after repairs. Though I never did get the chance to see how things looked while the Rio was using space donated to them by ROVE/Element, I was eager to see how different things would look at their 'home' location after restorations were complete.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

How Llamas are Used to Help Out at Fort Collins Natural Areas

The hands of many humans go into helping to maintain the natural areas around the city of Fort Collins - and so do the hooves of a pack of local llamas too. Last summer, a pack from Buckhorn Llama Company helped to haul in over 3.5 tons of material for trail improvements during the Maxwell Trail Refresh Project. The animals carried the supplies in sacks on their backs to the end destination.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Loveland, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
94.3 The X

Nine Reasons You Should Be Terrified of the Geese in Fort Collins

Listen, we've all had one of these two different, but very similar encounters. Scenario number one. You're driving down any random Fort Collins street when the cars in front of you abruptly stop for what you think is no reason. Turns out there's a flock of geese taking their sweet time to cross the road. People honk. Some people go around. You stop and smell the roses... er... geese, and appreciate the quiet solitude of the moment.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

Travel Back in Time in This Rustic $1.4 Million Colorado Ranch

Whether you're hoping to own a home or just trying to kill some time, there's nothing more fun than looking at local real estate. During a recent search on Zillow, I came across a $1.4 million ranch on the market in Cowdrey, Colorado — a small town in Jackson County that, according to Uncover Colorado, lies just north of Walden.
COWDREY, CO
94.3 The X

Flying Out Of Denver For Memorial Day Weekend? Here’s What To Know

Memorial Day, much like most, if not, all other major holidays is notorious for being one of the busiest travel days of the year. In fact, a recent holiday travel forecast put together by AAA suggests that a whopping 39.2 million people are expected to travel 50 miles from home or more throughout this Memorial Day weekend.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

I Sold My Greeley Home in 2015; Here’s How Much I Missed Out On

I was much like any almost 30-year old looking to buy their first house. I was single at the time and my lease with two other roommates was up at our old lake house in Loveland. One of us had already moved in with a girlfriend, and another of us was about to move to New York to be with his girlfriend. That left me wondering what to do next. So I decided to grow up and buy a house.
GREELEY, CO
94.3 The X

Rocky Mountain National Park Calls Out Visitor Who Got Too Close to Moose

Time and time again, wildlife officials have to remind Colorado residents to stay away from animals — unfortunately, some people aren't listening. In August, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) sent out another wildlife warning after a moose charged a hiker who got too close in Clear Creek County. Thankfully, the hiker escaped without injury, but the incident made it clear that moose are dangerous.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
94.3 The X

Colorado’s Historic Past is Being Preserved at this Lakewood Park

A unique park and museum located in Lakewood, Colorado takes visitors on a trip back through time to visit former businesses and homes that once lined the streets of Denver. Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park is set up as a pioneer town with prominent buildings that have been preserved from the mid-20th-century. During the 1940s and 50s, Colfax Avenue was the main tourist route between Denver and the Rocky Mountains, and this park is aimed to represent that era. A fake main street in the middle of the park is dotted with vintage Art Moderne/Deco buildings, including former diners and residential homes that would have been seen while cruising Colfax back in the day.
LAKEWOOD, CO
94.3 The X

This is How You Could Own the Denver Diner Neon Sign

At the corner of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, the sign of the now-closed Denver Diner stands. However, the large neon sign won't be there much longer. According to the Westword and CityCast, you could own a slice of Denver history by giving the 800-pound neon sign a new home.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Buy These Items for 10 Cents Instead of Fort Collins Grocery Bags

People across social media are just spitting mad over the plastic bag ban in Fort Collins and how dare the "man" charge us TEN WHOLE CENTS for paper bags?! Why, some are even so mad they're going to great lengths to avoid grocery stores in Fort Collins altogether, driving five, ten, even twenty miles out of their way roundtrip to shop instead at stores in Loveland or Windsor, just to avoid having to pay ten cents per shopping bag.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

