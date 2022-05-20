A Black Bear Was Spotted IN Lake Loveland

I was much like any almost 30-year old looking to buy their first house. I was single at the time and my lease with two other roommates was up at our old lake house in Loveland. One of us had already moved in with a girlfriend, and another of us was about to move to New York to be with his girlfriend. That left me wondering what to do next. So I decided to grow up and buy a house.

