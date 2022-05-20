ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Get Wild: Reconnecting Vail Pass

By Julia Kintsch Get Wild
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 10,622 feet elevation, Vail Pass is well known to Colorado drivers and visitors as an amazingly scenic route skirting the southern Gore Range. Construction of this iconic transportation corridor in the late 1970s was a remarkable achievement and marked a turning point in the interstate’s construction from Denver to Utah....

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Bear visits front office at Colorado condo complex

May 24 (UPI) — A front desk worker at a Colorado condo complex captured video when a bear wandered into the office through an open back door. Kailee Duryea said the back door had been left open to let the warm breeze inside at The Lodge at Steamboat condo complex in Steamboat Springs and there were some cookies left out on the lobby’s coffee tables.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Colorado city among 'best biking cities' in nation

A recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine which American cities were the best for bike riding. In order to do so, the company compared 24 different metrics across the 200 largest cities in the country, focusing on five different aspects of biking – access, safety, climate, community, and events.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Durango, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
Westword

These Are the Colorado Counties Where COVID Is Getting Bad Again

On May 20, Jefferson County Public Health announced that Jeffco had moved from COVID-19 Community Level Low to Community Level Medium after exceeding 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days — a metric established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New COVID-19 hospital admissions were up as well, hitting 6.4 per 100,000 residents.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vail Resorts#Legislature#Wildlife Conservation#Urban Construction#Interstate 70
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Worst Hailstorms in Larimer County History

July 12, 2007 — 1.75 inches of baseball-sized hail in Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park, and Ault. August 22, 2007 — 1.75 inches of golf ball-sized hail in Wellington. May 22, 2008 — 1.75 inches of baseball-sized hail in Berthoud, Loveland, Timnath, and Wellington. August 14, 2008...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Summit Daily News

Middle Park Conservation District releases 2022 land guide full of resources for homeowners

Middle Park Conservation District — which covers Grand and Summit counties — has released its 2022 guide for homeowners, including the most up-to-date land resources. Katlin Miller, district manager for the conservation district, said that the goal of the guide is to provide local resources to homeowners about how to take care of their land and homes. The 64-page guide touches on various aspects of responsible land ownership practices, including how to handle noxious weeds, water conservation and maintaining healthy forests.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

The wild 'Wild West' road trip around Colorado

From ghost towns to gold mines to century-old saloons, the Wild West era is alive and well in the mountains of Colorado. Follow this road trip to see the same sights as cowboys, outlaws and famed western characters such as Doc Holliday. Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. There’s no better way...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Here's where to view the USAF Thunderbirds in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will soar over the skies of Colorado Springs this week. The Thunderbirds will be part of the iconic graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy Wednesday morning. The Class of 2022 Graduation Ceremony takes place Wednesday, May 25 from...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
UPI News

Colorado blasted with late-spring snowfall

It's been two days since AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures were in the 90-degree range in many parts of Colorado, including the Denver metro area, but the late-spring surge of warmth now seems like a distant memory in the state. As of Saturday morning, locales across the state were covered in...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy