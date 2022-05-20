Multiple agencies respond to vehicle fire on Highway 67 in Morgan County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported DATE, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
May 19
theft of property – 3rd degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise; $639
May 23
theft of property – 4th degree; person; Hickory Ave. SW; bicycle; $200theft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157; miscellaneous; $41criminal trespass – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157criminal mischief – 3rd degree; person; damage to ’10 Ford F150; $100theft of property – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; TV’s; $546
Arrests
May 23
Earley, Billy C; 37
FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA – insurance violationFTA – improper muffler
Imler, Cheyenne M; 22
public intoxication
Hudson, James A; 27
FTA – insurance violation (2 counts)FTA – driving while suspendedFTA – fail to register vehicle (2 counts)
McClendon, Randy J; 41
criminal trespass – 3rd degree
Needham, Kenneth C; 51
FTA – theft of property – 4th degree
Overton, Joseph R; 30
FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
