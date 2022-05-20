Multiple agencies respond to vehicle fire on Highway 67 in Morgan County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Police Department officers were called to Walmart North Tuesday at 8:29 a.m. regarding two people making fraudulent returns. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said Walmart’s Asset Protection group members approached Ryan Gardner, 29, of Geraldine and Rebekah Harbin, 23, of Carbon Hill about the returns when the subjects fled. “Gardner got into a white Charger that belonged to Harbin’s mother and left Harbin at the scene,” Clark said. “She started walking toward the Verizon shopping center on Highway 157 and was located and detained there by officers.” Clark said that Gardner drove to West Point at speeds of...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO