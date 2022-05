CLINTON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking the public for their help after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in a hit and run incident. Troopers say on May 20, sometime between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., a pedestrian was hit and killed on the I-40 westbound service road, just a half-mile west of the 71 mile marker.

CLINTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO