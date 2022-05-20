Lawmakers reach deal for 3-year extension to NYC speed camera program

It looks like a green light for the city’s red-light program.

State lawmakers have reached a deal to extend and expand a New York City traffic camera program that has ticketed reckless drivers in school zones since 2013.

The reauthorization, which would need to be rubber-stamped by the City Council, would extend the program for three more years and allow cameras to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Currently, the cameras run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, targeting drivers who speed and rip through red lights. Lawmakers introduced a bill to codify the extension on Thursday.

“It’s a great improvement in the program,” Assemblywoman Deborah Glick (D-Greenwich Village), who is cosponsoring the legislation, said Friday morning. “Speeding, as we all know, has become more prolific during the pandemic.”

As of December 2020, rates of speeding in areas with cameras had dropped by 72% during hours of operation, according to City Hall.

Mayor Adams issued a statement late on Thursday praising state lawmakers and describing the legislation as a “major victory for New Yorkers that will save lives and help stem the tide of traffic violence.”

“I now look forward to working with our partners in the City Council to deliver safer streets and a safer city for New Yorkers,” Adams said in the statement.

Glick said she expects the city will approve a “home-rule message” paving the way for the extension sometime next week. With traffic deaths rising in the five boroughs, City Hall had been pushing for months for control of cameras.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D-Bay Ridge), who is sponsoring the legislation in the Senate, said in a statement that “speed cameras save lives.”

“Traffic violence has been rising at a terrifying rate, and the ability to fully utilize the life-saving infrastructure NYC already has in place could not be more desperately needed by our neighborhoods throughout NYC,” Gounardes said in the statement.