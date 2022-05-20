ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lawmakers reach deal for 3-year extension to NYC speed camera program

By Denis Slattery, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

It looks like a green light for the city’s red-light program.

State lawmakers have reached a deal to extend and expand a New York City traffic camera program that has ticketed reckless drivers in school zones since 2013.

The reauthorization, which would need to be rubber-stamped by the City Council, would extend the program for three more years and allow cameras to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Currently, the cameras run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, targeting drivers who speed and rip through red lights. Lawmakers introduced a bill to codify the extension on Thursday.

“It’s a great improvement in the program,” Assemblywoman Deborah Glick (D-Greenwich Village), who is cosponsoring the legislation, said Friday morning. “Speeding, as we all know, has become more prolific during the pandemic.”

As of December 2020, rates of speeding in areas with cameras had dropped by 72% during hours of operation, according to City Hall.

Mayor Adams issued a statement late on Thursday praising state lawmakers and describing the legislation as a “major victory for New Yorkers that will save lives and help stem the tide of traffic violence.”

“I now look forward to working with our partners in the City Council to deliver safer streets and a safer city for New Yorkers,” Adams said in the statement.

Glick said she expects the city will approve a “home-rule message” paving the way for the extension sometime next week. With traffic deaths rising in the five boroughs, City Hall had been pushing for months for control of cameras.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D-Bay Ridge), who is sponsoring the legislation in the Senate, said in a statement that “speed cameras save lives.”

“Traffic violence has been rising at a terrifying rate, and the ability to fully utilize the life-saving infrastructure NYC already has in place could not be more desperately needed by our neighborhoods throughout NYC,” Gounardes said in the statement.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

NYC Mayor Adams pushes for gun ‘scanners’ at Port Authority after latest subway shooting

Mayor Adams is in talks with state officials about installing weapon “scanners” at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in the wake of this weekend’s horrific subway shooting. Adams told reporters at a press conference Monday that doing gun sweeps at the Midtown Manhattan bus terminal could help prevent shootings before they happen. “We’re trying now to negotiate with the Port Authority to allow us ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Love the Constitution, not politics: Justice Larry Love must void the Assembly maps pronto

Larry Love is a man of the house, the Assembly, where he served for two dozen years as a top aide to Queens Assemblywoman Audrey Pheffer, her entire tenure. When she left to become Queens county clerk, a high-paying plum, Love was installed by the Democratic machine in 2012 as a Civil Court judge, unopposed in the primary or general, the way they like in Queens. In 2018, the machine gave him a ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Free to murder: Andrew Abdullah was loose despite a long criminal history

We’ll say it again: Not everything wrong with New York’s criminal justice system can be boiled down to the words “bail reform.” Long before changes to pretrial detention were implemented in 2020, some violent offenders were treated too gently by the courts. And to the extent that career criminals were able to escape serious consequences thereafter, not all of that was attributable to the fact ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC subway killer gave gun to homeless man, who quickly sold it, after random slay of Goldman Sachs worker: sources

The cold-blooded Manhattan subway killer who shot a Goldman Sachs researcher at random got away — but he was later captured on video giving the murder weapon to a homeless man, police sources said Monday. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted surveillance photos of the suspect in what she called the “tragic, senseless shooting” of Daniel Enriquez and asked the public’s help tracking him ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Daily News

Off-duty NYC correction officer arrested for firing gun in the air in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen

An off-duty New York City correction officer was caught firing a gun in the air in Hell’s Kitchen, police said Sunday. Correction Officer Kadeem Luton, 30, allegedly opened fire at W. 46th St. and 11th Ave. about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Nobody was struck. Luton passed the gun to a pal, Joshua Kingsley, 29, who also let off some rounds, according to police. A startled witness called ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Movie nights return to Bryant Park this summer

Fill up that picnic basket, Bryant Park is bringing back movie nights. The Manhattan park will open its grass for free weekly movie nights this summer as the program celebrates its 30th anniversary. The series kicks off on June 13 with an Indy movie, “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade,” and will run every Monday through Aug. 15. Movies begin promptly at 8 p.m., but the lawn will open at 5 ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Man fatally shot riding subway in apparently unprovoked Manhattan attack

A man was fatally shot in an apparently unprovoked attack while riding a Manhattan subway train Sunday morning, cops said. The 48-year-old victim was riding a Manhattan-bound Q train station and approaching the Canal St. station, sitting in the last car in the train, when he was shot in the chest about 11:45 a.m., police said. “According to witnesses, the suspect was walking back and forth in ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Video: 3 men break woman’s jaw in brutal Bronx beatdown at taco stand

A 37-year-old woman was mercilessly kicked and beaten by three men who busted her jaw in a caught-on-camera attack in the Bronx, police said Wednesday. The suspects in last Wednesday’s assault are still being sought. The victim, police said, was treated at Jacobi Medical Center and released. She told cops she does not remember what sparked the argument that led to her beatdown. The incident ...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Camera#City Hall#The City Council#New Yorkers
Daily News

Drunk Mercedes driver kills three women in Long Island turnpike crash: cops

A drunk Mercedes driver killed three women when he slammed into the car they were riding in on a Long Island turnpike, police said Sunday. Dante Lennon, 22, was behind the wheel of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz when he crashed into a 2010 Lincoln Town Car with six people inside on the Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, according to Nassau County Police. Three women sitting in ...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Man sought in unprovoked Manhattan hatchet attack

A hatchet-wielding menace attacked a deliveryman on an e-bike, burying the blade in the victim’s leg, during an unprovoked attack in Chelsea, police said Tuesday. The victim, 19, told police that he was near W. 26th St. and Sixth Ave. just before 10 a.m. on Monday when the suspect, who was tinkering with a moped, started arguing with him. As the dispute continued, the deliveryman, who had a ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Father and 6-year-old son robbed leaving Yankees game: NYPD

A happy father and son day out to Yankees stadium ended with a mugger pointing a pistol in their faces in a Bronx hold-up caught on video, police said Wednesday. The 40-year-old victim and 6-year-old son were returning to their home near Sheridan Ave. and 161st St. about 9 p.m. Monday when the crook followed them into their apartment building, cops said. Surveillance video from inside the ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Teen fatally shot in head outside Brooklyn NYCHA development

A teenager was fatally shot in the head outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development, police said Sunday. The 18-year-old victim was shot twice in the head in front of the Sheepshead Bay Houses about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, cops said. First responders found the victim sprawled in a crosswalk at Avenue W and Batchelder St. Medics rushed the teen to Coney Island Hospital but he could not be saved. His name ...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD officer charged with attempted murder for shooting outside Brooklyn club

An NYPD officer has been charged with shooting a man who made the mistake of trying to calm him down during an argument at a Brooklyn club, prosecutors said Monday. Larry Valdemar, 37, was charged with attempted murder and assault for the April 18 incident that left a man outside Chloe’s Restaurant & Lounge at Avenue L and East 94th St. in Canarsie with a bullet wound through his triceps. The ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Driver dies after he’s thrown from his Porsche in Staten Island parkway crash

A driver died after he was thrown from his Porsche when he crashed on a Staten Island parkway, cops said Sunday. Christopher Digioia, 57, was zipping north on the Korean War Veterans Parkway when he veered into a guardrail in the center median near Arden Ave. about 6:20 p.m. Saturday, police said. He was ejected from his luxury vehicle and debris from the wreck flew backwards, hitting a 2020 ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Man, 32, fatally shot after argument on Brooklyn street

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on a Brooklyn street early Sunday, cops said. The victim got into an argument with his killer on New Lots Ave. near Mother Gaston Blvd. in Brownsville about 3 a.m., cops said. As the quarrel escalated, the victim’s adversary whipped out a gun and shot him in the stomach, cops said. “I heard the shots. I saw like five, six cop cars outside,” said ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

For the Nets, the endgame is much closer than it appears

Last summer I got a tip I didn’t want to believe: A source familiar with the inner workings of the Nets roster told me James Harden would leave Brooklyn. Followed by Kyrie Irving, then ultimately Kevin Durant, a purported course of events that would undoubtedly send the Nets back to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings after just three seasons in the spotlight. Fast forward one ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Bronx Mercedes driver slams into motorcycle, killing woman and critically injuring man riding the Suzuki together

A Mercedes-Benz driver veered over a Bronx roadway’s yellow line and slammed into a motorcycle, killing a woman and critically injuring a man who were riding the Suzuki together, police said Monday. The driver of the 2019 Mercedes SUV was zipping north on University Ave. when he crossed the double line near W. 190th St. and struck the 2016 Suzuki motorcycle going in the opposite direction ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Video: Thief swipes purse from 90-year-old woman using walker

A heartless masked bandit swiped a purse from a 90-year-old woman using a walker during a brazen daylight heist on the Upper West Side, police said Tuesday. The elderly woman, sporting a pink housecoat, was walking through a W. 64th St. courtyard — just paces from Central Park — about 6:45 p.m. on May 10 when the suspect, believed to be a woman, crept up behind her, cops said. Surveillance ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Jacob deGrom is back at Citi Field and inching closer to throwing bullpens

SAN FRANCISCO – Jacob deGrom is back at Citi Field, and his rehab is beginning to get serious. The Mets ace is still long tossing, but he has shifted his rehab from Port St. Lucie to Queens so he can soon be under the supervision of Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and other team officials. “The intensity is starting to climb now,” Hefner said on Tuesday at Oracle Park. “We want to have eyes ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy