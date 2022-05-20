ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: TOWIE star Billi Mucklow's Dubai hen party descends into chaos after two of her friends are thrown off flight at Heathrow for being drunk

By Sarah Packer For Mailonline
 4 days ago

TOWIE star Billi Mucklow's Dubai hen party descended into chaos after two of her friends were thrown off a flight at London's Heathrow airport for being drunk.

Reality favourite Billi, 34, who's marrying footballer Andy Carroll, 33, jetted off to the Emirates on Wednesday without two of her hen party because one of her closest pals 'couldn't stand' and was deemed unfit to fly after consuming too much alcohol.

The group of females, including bride-to-be Billi and former TOWIE star Shelby Tribble, 29, who's in a relationship with her brother Sam, were warned by airport staff at Heathrow to 'settle down' after disrupting the flight with their drunken antics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaS50_0fkvBNVT00
'She couldn't stand': TOWIE star Billi Mucklow's Dubai hen party descended into chaos after two of her pals (pictured) were thrown off a flight at London's Heathrow airport for being drunk

A source told MailOnline: 'The entire hen party were warned to behave after boarding the flight at London's Heathrow to Dubai – but one of Billi's friends couldn't stand and was refused travel.

'Another member of the group stayed with her so Billi was left without two of her closest pals after they arrived at the airport extremely intoxicated.

'They were flying business class, flights aren't cheap to Dubai, and one seat can cost up to £8K, which will have been money completely wasted by the two who didn't make it.

'The party tried to protest their innocence, but they weren't in any position to argue with airport staff.'

MailOnline has contacted Billi's representatives for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckGU1_0fkvBNVT00
'Refused travel': Billi jetted off to the Emirates on Wednesday without two of her hen party because one of her closest pals 'couldn't stand' and was deemed unfit to fly after consuming too much alcohol
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmtIW_0fkvBNVT00
On the town: The group of females, including bride-to-be Billi (centre) and former TOWIE star Shelby Tribble (far right) were warned by airport staff at Heathrow to 'settle down' after disrupting the flight with their drunken antics

Billi was forced by her hens to wear a Newcastle United football kit to the airport in tribute to her footballer fiancé and his time at the Premier League club, which was donned with a 'last willy for Billi' emblem.

She captioned a picture of her wearing the kit 'my worst nightmare' alongside images of customised Tequila Rose shots labelled 'she's tying the knot, let's take a shot' and canned cocktails made specially for the occasion.

The TV personality and her hen party posed together at the Qantas lounge wearing matching tracksuits before boarding their Emirates business class flight.

Mother-of-three Billi shared a photo her girlfriends on Wednesday when the celebrations started but there was a delay in the next set of pictures uploaded to social media.

On Friday, Billi posted a group snap of her friends dressed in white while she wore bright pink as they enjoyed their first night together after all members of the party finally reached Dubai, having flown out a day later once they had sobered up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvjmP_0fkvBNVT00
In style: Billi was forced by her hens to wear a Newcastle United football kit to the airport in tribute to her footballer fiancé and his time at the Premier League club, which was donned with a 'last willy for Billi' emblem

The former ITVBe star, who's been engaged to Andy for the past seven years, shares three children with her fiancé, sons Arlo, six, and Wolf, four, and daughter, Marvel Mae, who was born in September 2020.

Andy also has two children Emilie Rose and Lucas, from a previous relationship.

Shelby, who's shared photos on her Instagram from the hen party, is in a relationship with Billi's brother Sam, and is a mum to the couple's one-year-old son, Abel.

The couple have been counting down to their big day on Instagram, with Billi captioning a recent photo of the two kissing 'three weeks baby. Let's get married.'

Billi started dating Andy in 2013 after leaving TOWIE and he proposed during a romantic holiday in Rome the following year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfcK7_0fkvBNVT00
Lovers: Billi, who's been engaged to Andy for the past seven years, shares three children with her fiancé, sons Arlo and Wolf and daughter, Marvel Mae, who was born in September 2020

