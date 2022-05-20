Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry slams Briana DeJesus’ ‘obsession’ with her after enemy boasts about lawsuit victory again

TEEN Mom star Kailyn Lowry has slammed Briana DeJesus for her "obsession" with her.

This came after Briana boasted about her lawsuit victory again.

Kailyn Lowry slammed Briana DeJesus for being "obsessed" with her Credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus won the court case between her and Kailyn Lowry Credit: MTV

The reality star posted a screen shot of a letter to her Instagram story, which TeenMomShadeRoom reposted on their account.

"Briana, Kailyn's payment will come to our trust account, and we will be writing a check to you," it read.

"It will take a few days for her payment to clear."

The note came from an unknown and was cut off from her followers.

Briana Dejesus brags about winning lawsuit against Kailyn Lowry Credit: Briana Dejesus /Instagram

Briana won the lawsuit between her and Kailyn and has since been boasting about it, even throwing a victory party.

Kailyn responded to Briana's Instagram stories with a few tweets.

"One sided beef is an obsession," she tweeted.

The reality TV star quoted that tweet with a link to a shirt.

"Do you want a shirt or mug?" she asked with the link.

The link took her followers to a shirt that read "Obsession" and gave a definition of it.

"1. the state of being obsessed with someone or something," the definition read.

"Living rent free in someone's head'," the example underneath said.

BRIANA'S VICTORY

Kailyn brought Briana to court for defamation after Briana claimed on Twitter that she beat up Kailyn's baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Ultimately the case was thrown out and Briana "won."

“I won,” Briana told Celebuzz in a short statement.

According to documents obtained by The Sun, the case was dismissed in favor of the Florida native, as the judge found Kailyn's claims to be unfounded.

The judge agreed with Briana that Kailyn was required to give Briana notice that she was about to file the lawsuit, but she didn't comply.

As part of her victory, Briana has been demanding that Kailyn cover her legal fees, which total over $120,000.

Now it seems some sort of check is in the mail.

VICTORY PARTY

To celebrate her victory, Briana threw a victory party with Teen Mom co-stars and a lot of Kailyn's enemies.

The lavish event included a room decorated pink with a balloon arch, blow-up animals, and money being thrown around.

The words “case closed” were spelled out in gold on one arch.

On a glass shelf, she had big pink blocks with flowers all over them that spelled out “Winner,” along with what looked to be a cookie that said “Bye hoe,” seemingly calling out Kailyn.

Briana shared that she’d received some congratulatory balloons and flowers from friends, too, for her big court victory.

Things got crazy as she danced with her ex, Luis Hernandez, and everyone drank shots.

The "gloat-filled gala" was the talk of the town in the Teen Mom fandom as cameras were seen on many of the star's Instagram stories.

The party took place in Florida on May 14.

A SCARY THREAT

After winning the case, Briana has continued to talk about Kailyn and how much money she owes her.

But it took a scary turn when she threatened the podcast host.

The mom of two showed that she's not over the drama as she shared a screenshot of a court document that Kailyn signed promising to "pay her lawyer fees."

Briana posted the snap to her Instagram Stories, ranting over the TV star who she claims has yet to cough up the money.

"Don't U ever in your life ever think its ok to use the court system to bully someone. Your mother should've taught u better," Briana wrote.

The Florida native warned her enemy that she plans to "spit on her face" next time they're together.

"When you signed this agreement to pay my lawyer fees I hope you felt like complete s**t. F**k you and you can suck my d**k. I hope I get to see you so I can spit on ur face."

Now that the case was resolved, fans want both of the moms to drop the fighting, especially publicly.

Kailyn will not be coming back to the show, but Briana is rumored to be returning.

Briana DeJesus in a video with co-stars as her court victory party Credit: INSTAGRAM/ _brianadejesus

Kailyn Lowry accussed Briana of threatening to beat up her ex baby daddy Credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus showed off her look for her party Credit: Briana Dejesus/Instagram

