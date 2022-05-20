BEFORE travelers even make it on a plane, they must go through security to ensure they are not carrying anything dangerous on board.

While the process can be daunting, the TSA has created programs to help make it go quicker.

TSA PreCheck is a program available to travelers Credit: Getty

How can I apply for a TSA PreCheck number?

Applying for TSA PreCheck only takes five minutes and can ultimately save travelers hours if approved.

In order to start an application online, travelers must visit the TSA website or the TSA's Universal Enroll page.

After an application is submitted, they will then be required to schedule an in-person appointment to complete a background check and fingerprinting at an enrollment center.

The TSA notes that it is recommended to review the various DHS trusted traveler programs to find the one that best suits their travel needs and to make sure they meet the eligibility requirements.

More information about applying for TSA PreCheck can be found here.

What are the benefits of TSA PreCheck?

One of the main benefits of applying for TSA PreCheck is that it will get flyers through security much faster.

TSA PreCheck also allows travelers to keep their shoes on while going through security.

They can also keep on belts or light jackets and keep laptops and TSA-approved liquids and gels in the luggage.

Children of all ages are eligible to apply, but those 12 years have the option to go through the TSA PreCheck line with their approved parents or legal guardian.

The TSA PreCheck line is quicker than going through regular security at an airport Credit: Getty

How much does the TSA PreCheck cost?

For a first-time applicant, the TSA PreCheck application costs $85, but if approved, it is valid for five years.

After that, travelers can renew the application online for $70 or at an enrollment center for $85.

The fee covers the operational costs associated with the TSA PreCheck Application Program.

