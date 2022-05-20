ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Photo of the Day: Dominion River Rock

By Richard Hayes
rvahub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenturerichmond’s Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end...

rvahub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy