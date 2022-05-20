ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

Safe Boating Week kicks off at Lake Lowell Park on Saturday

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Canyon County is kicking off Safe Boating Week at Lake...

idahonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Boise City Council approves conditions for Interfaith Sanctuary's new location

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise City Council approved conditions on Interfaith Sanctuary's new State Street location in a meeting Tuesday afternoon. The sanctuary now awaits the approved application at Tuesday's meeting. While the process has been long, Interfaith says it's grateful for the way the plan developed. "The...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Second Only To Alaska, Idaho Has the Most….

Even though Boise and a lot of the Treasure Valley is feeling more and more congested outside of our capitol city area there is a TON of wilderness in Idaho. As it turns out outside of Alaska, Idaho is the state with the largest area of remote and rugged wilderness in the United States.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Canyon County, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
Canyon County, ID
Government
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fatal Accident In Owyhee County Under Investigation By Idaho State Police

According to the Idaho State Police Department, a 39-year-old woman from Owyhee County was killed in what appears to have been a roll-over accident on South Highway 51. Idaho State Police said that a Dodge Dakota driven by the woman was traveling northbound when the truck rolled off the left side of the road. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idahoans Take To Facebook to Stop Road Rage

Have you ever been so frustrated with aggressive driving that you didn't know what to do or how to react? We've all seen too many stories of folks not behaving like they should while driving throughout the Treasure Valley. Although it would be nice to send those offenders back to driver's ed, that option, however entertaining, is just not realistic.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Buhl woman identified as Nampa shooting victim

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Nampa Police Department has identified the victim in a Nampa shooting as 20-year-old Julie Isabel Martinez of Buhl. Martinez suffered a gunshot wound on Sunday, according to police. She was transported by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where according to...
NAMPA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Vehicles
KIDO Talk Radio

These Adorable Idaho Pets Need to Be Rescued

The city of Boise is arguably one of the best cities in America to be a pet owner. Think about all there is to do outside in beautiful weather with your fur child. From the seemingly endless trails to the dog-friendly spots, there is much to do in the Treasure Valley with your pet. But what if you don't have a pet?
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Cardinal Academy Public Charter School, The Booth Program to hold graduation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Cardinal Academy Public Charter School and The Booth Program for Young Parents will be holding its first graduation ceremony on Wednesday. It's the first graduating class to come through since the partnership was formed last year. "We celebrate the Cardinal Academy class of 2022,...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Idaho's first nurse practitioner

The 41-year-old mother of five opened Stanley's first emergency clinic on Father's Day of 1972. Marie Osborn spent the next 30 years serving her community.
STANLEY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Post Register

City of Boise approves $34 million in federal dollars for families

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise City Council has approved more than $34 million in federal funds for families hit hard by the pandemic. The funds will be used to create affordable homes, help parents find childcare, climate action and help small businesses continue to recover. “The pandemic and...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Airport preparing for its busiest summer travel season to date

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The airport is anticipating a record-breaking number of passengers this summer. "For 2022 we are about four percent higher than we were in 2019," said Shawna Samuelson, Boise Airport's communication and marketing manager. Previously, 2019 was the busiest year to date. Samuelson says as the...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Star Army Veteran's life forever changed after motorcycle crash

BOISE, Idaho — An army veteran from Star, Idaho is embarking on the road to recovery after a car crash sent him to the ICU. According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred on May 17th, just before 8 am. Both a driver of a vehicle and a motorcycle were involved and transported to the hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
STAR, ID
kmvt

Idaho State Police investigating crash in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a collision that occurred on Saturday at 5:18 p.m. in Elmore County. According to the Idaho State Police Press Release, a 36 year old male from Mountain Home, was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 southbound on SH 51. ISP...
ELMORE COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy