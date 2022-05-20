Safe Boating Week kicks off at Lake Lowell Park on Saturday

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise City Council approved conditions on Interfaith Sanctuary's new State Street location in a meeting Tuesday afternoon. The sanctuary now awaits the approved application at Tuesday's meeting. While the process has been long, Interfaith says it's grateful for the way the plan developed. "The...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In March, we brought you a story about a Boise couple preparing to hike the 2,650 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail. The trail starts at the border of California and Mexico and ends in Canada. Coby and Mercedes Hoch spent three years preparing for...
Even though Boise and a lot of the Treasure Valley is feeling more and more congested outside of our capitol city area there is a TON of wilderness in Idaho. As it turns out outside of Alaska, Idaho is the state with the largest area of remote and rugged wilderness in the United States.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Treasure Valley kitty thrown out of a moving car on an Idaho highway is looking for a new home. The lovable 2-year-old cat, Lucky, is lucky to be here after all he's been through. Last year, someone tossed him out of a moving car on Highway 51.
According to the Idaho State Police Department, a 39-year-old woman from Owyhee County was killed in what appears to have been a roll-over accident on South Highway 51. Idaho State Police said that a Dodge Dakota driven by the woman was traveling northbound when the truck rolled off the left side of the road. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.
Have you ever been so frustrated with aggressive driving that you didn't know what to do or how to react? We've all seen too many stories of folks not behaving like they should while driving throughout the Treasure Valley. Although it would be nice to send those offenders back to driver's ed, that option, however entertaining, is just not realistic.
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Nampa Police Department has identified the victim in a Nampa shooting as 20-year-old Julie Isabel Martinez of Buhl. Martinez suffered a gunshot wound on Sunday, according to police. She was transported by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where according to...
The city of Boise is arguably one of the best cities in America to be a pet owner. Think about all there is to do outside in beautiful weather with your fur child. From the seemingly endless trails to the dog-friendly spots, there is much to do in the Treasure Valley with your pet. But what if you don't have a pet?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Cardinal Academy Public Charter School and The Booth Program for Young Parents will be holding its first graduation ceremony on Wednesday. It's the first graduating class to come through since the partnership was formed last year. "We celebrate the Cardinal Academy class of 2022,...
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Recreation enthusiasts are predicted to get more time than originally forecasted to enjoy Lucky Peak, Cascade, and Deadwood reservoirs this year before they are drawn down to meet irrigation demand. Thanks to a cold, wet spring, Lucky Peak...
Ah, summer in the Treasure Valley. It seems like the sun never goes down and we have countless hours to spend enjoying time outdoors. You love those long summer nights by the pool, at the lake, sipping wine on a patio by the Greenbelt…until the next morning when you wake up in a fit of itchiness.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise City Council has approved more than $34 million in federal funds for families hit hard by the pandemic. The funds will be used to create affordable homes, help parents find childcare, climate action and help small businesses continue to recover. “The pandemic and...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The airport is anticipating a record-breaking number of passengers this summer. "For 2022 we are about four percent higher than we were in 2019," said Shawna Samuelson, Boise Airport's communication and marketing manager. Previously, 2019 was the busiest year to date. Samuelson says as the...
BOISE, Idaho — An army veteran from Star, Idaho is embarking on the road to recovery after a car crash sent him to the ICU. According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred on May 17th, just before 8 am. Both a driver of a vehicle and a motorcycle were involved and transported to the hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a collision that occurred on Saturday at 5:18 p.m. in Elmore County. According to the Idaho State Police Press Release, a 36 year old male from Mountain Home, was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 southbound on SH 51. ISP...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Clear skies and comfortable temperatures are in store Tuesday. Daytime highs are forecast to climb into the mid 70's this afternoon, mid 60's for the mountain valleys. A building ridge of high pressure in the West will allow for continued sunshine and warming temperatures through Thursday.
Once again, Idaho is in the national headlines involving one isolated incident concerning race. According to multiple published reports, two people dressed up wearing masks holding up a sign saying 'white lives matter.' Local law enforcement is sending out a statement saying the group is recruiting Idahoans for their group.
BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) finished a case review regarding the actions taken by the Boise Police Department (BPD) during an incident in Summer of 2021, concerning officers shooting a suspect. The review focused on the BPD’s use of force and the vehicle...
