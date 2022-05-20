ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Officer Accused of Assaulting Teen Sex Trafficking Victim Multiple Times: Dallas PD

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dallas police officer accused of assaulting multiple children took in a 14-year-old girl and repeatedly raped her in 2011 after the man who trafficked her was arrested, police allege. According to a...

www.nbcdfw.com

Alex B
4d ago

Throw this monster under the jail no early release or parole. He is a defiling stain on the badge. No civilization can exist without agents to control crime. There are many good officers putting their lives on the line to protect the public. Even NASA with its hi tech screening got a bad apple that committed crime in space. bad apples in every profession and line of work. Bad apples must be dealt with quickly to punish and remove them including barring them from ever serving anywhere for the protection of the public.

