IMPERIAL - Imperial Valley College is seeking public participation as it launches a survey to determine the next step in determining of the school’s new mascot. Based on the campus-wide survey conducted during September of 2021 to determine the top three preferences for the next mascot for Imperial Valley College, the Mascot Identity Taskforce based its public mascot submission contest, on the top three preferences voted on by the campus.

IMPERIAL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO