ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

German Farm Owner Saves Fuel Money With Horse-Drawn Carriage

By Associated Press
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcrlq_0fkv7qGd00

Horse farmer Stephanie Kirchner steers her coach on the main road through her hometown Schupbach near Limburg, Germany, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Since the beginning of the war in the Ukraine causing rising gas prices Kirchner uses the coach or rides a horse to a small stud farm where she works whenever possible. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Stephanie Kirchner's journey to work has got longer but, she says, cheaper: she has left her SUV at home and switched to real horse power.

Stud farm owner and horse trainer Kirchner, 33, says she decided “it can't go on like this” after fuel prices jumped following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Since I also suspected hay harvesting and everything else will become much, much more expensive, we said, ‘we have to save a little money,’” she says.

So she has switched to traveling the roughly 6 kilometers (3 1/2 miles) from her home in western Germany by horse-drawn carriage. That turns a one-way trip from 10-15 minutes to as much as an hour.

But Kirchner calculates that, given how much fuel her Toyota SUV consumes, she saves about 250 euros ($264) per month if she can use horse power every day.

Her carriage, drawn by two horses, is popular with children and some others. But "of course humanity is hectic and then some people are annoyed if they can’t get past me fast enough,” Kircher says.

She acknowledges that her answer to rising fuel prices isn't for everyone.

“I can’t put a horse in a parking garage," she says. “I think a lot more horse riders would do it if opportunities were created for the horses.”

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Weakness in Consumer, Recession Fears Lead to Another Brutal Day on Wall Street

After another day of selloffs on the stock markets, investors look like they're wondering if the economy is headed towards a recession. Shawn Snyder, the head of investment strategy for Citi U.S. Wealth Management, joined Cheddar News to discuss why today the markets took such a blow and where does it go from here. "I think this is the first time I've seen investors kind of question the strength of the consumer with some of the big box retailers missing profit expectations," he said. "Then also we got a survey from The Conference Board of CEOS, and 57 percent said they're expecting to see a recession now."
STOCKS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Western Germany#Ap Photo#Russian#Toyota
Cheddar News

Ukrainian Band Antytila on Ed Sheeran '2step' Remix Collaboration

Ed Sheeran is collaborating with the Ukrainian band Antytila, on a remix of his single "2step" that’s proceeds will be used to benefit Ukrainians during the war with Russia. Taras Topolia, the leader of the musical group, joined Cheddar News to talk about the project and making music in Ukraine amid the war. “It was difficult to record,” Topolia said, noting that Russian troops were attacking while the song was being recorded.
MUSIC
Reuters

Total's German Leuna refinery reducing Russian crude intake - CEO

FRANKFURT, May 25 (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) Leuna refinery in eastern Germany is reducing its intake of Russian crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline as it has started working on a supply solution via the Polish port of Gdansk, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told shareholders in Paris on Wednesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Markets Continue Slide After Wednesday Decline

U.S. markets opened lower Thursday, continuing the downturn that saw stocks decline on Wednesday, with the Dow notching its worst day since 2020. To discuss how the market meltdown is impacting investor sentiment, Dan Egan, Managing Director of Behavioral Finance at Betterment joined Cheddar's Opening Bell.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Cheddar News

Buy Now, Pay Later Platform Zilch Launches in the U.S.

Payments and Buy Now, Pay Later platform Zilch recently launched in the U.S. The startup offers a virtual Mastercard that lets users split up payments into four installments over the course of six weeks, with no interest fees or late charges. Zilch’s arrival in the U.S. comes after the startup grew to over two million customers in the 18 months since it launched in the U.K. The company is launching in the U.S. with over 150,000 pre- registered customers and a new headquarters in Miami. Philip Belamant, CEO of Zilch, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Cheddar News

TikTok Grandma and Cookbook Author Babs Costello on 'Making Life Seem Normal'

TikTok’s favorite grandmother Babs Costello blew up on social media providing users with tips, tricks, and recipes as if she were passing them on to her own family. Costello joined Cheddar News to recount her arrival on TikTok, talk about writing her new book "Celebrate With Babs," and make a cocktail with Cheddar's own Baker Machado. "I think what made the biggest impression was, here is this older lady, a mom, a grandma, doing normal everyday things and making life seem normal," she said about the impact her account made during the pandemic.
RECIPES
Cheddar News

Stocks Claw Back From Edge of First Bear Market Since 2020

The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) The stock market clawed back from a midday drop Friday after coming to the edge of its first bear market since...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Social Media Hammered by Mounting Questions Over Advertising

Social media has had a rough 2022 with lingering questions about advertising spending, political ads and a $44 billion takeover of Twitter that may or may not be happening, depending on which Elon Musk tweet you read. Then late Monday, Snap issued a rather dire profit warning, saying that “the...
INTERNET
Cheddar News

Stock of the Week: Boeing Sees Some Positive Stories

Boeing has announced a string of good news this week — but it hasn't helped its stock. A successful Starliner rocket launch, approval of United's 777s by the FAA, and the sale of its 737 Max jets to British Airways' parent company highlighted an otherwise upbeat week.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: Candy Crime, Rescue Rangers, Letterman & More

This image released by Disney+ shows characters Dale, voiced by Andy Samberg, left, and Chip, voiced by John Mulaney, in "Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers." (Disney+ via AP) This weekend take some time to binge through Cheddar's recommendations of true crime, cartoon friendship, real talk, high school hijinks, Viking vengeance, Vegas acts, and life in the Windy City.
TV SERIES
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Closed Lower Friday After Volatile Week

U.S. stocks closed Thursday's session lower following a volatile session, one day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 had their worst day since 2020. Investor remain cautious amid fears of inflation and a potential recession. However, so far, the S&P 500 has been able to avoid bear market territory. Sylvia Jablonski, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Defiance ETFs, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss. 'There's certainly a risk that the broader index goes there [bear market territory]. It's certainly something that can happen in the short term. I don't expect that to be how we end the year; but, I think in the next couple of weeks we might see S&P hit bear market territory,' she says.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Gen Z Workers Have High Demands Amid Great Resignation

According to a recent report from talent cloud company iCIMS, priorities among Gen Z workers are shifting. The study shows that recent college grads and Gen Z workers have high expectations for their employers including support for their mental health, higher pay, and increased work flexibility. Laura Coccaro, Chief People Officer, iCIMS, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss the findings of the 'Class of Covid-19 Report.'
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Cheddar News

President Biden Says U.S. Would Respond 'Militarily' if China Invades Taiwan

On a trip to Asia to rebuild structured trade relations with its partners by signing the Indo-Pacific trade deal, President Biden was asked about the willingness of the U.S. to militarily support Taiwan if China were to potentially invade. Joel Rubin, a foreign policy expert and VP for global policy and public affairs at National Peace Corps Association, joined Cheddar News to break down the trade agreement and Biden's frank assessment on defending Taiwan if necessary.
FOREIGN POLICY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy