Fort Dodge, IA

Mask Mandate Back In Effect At Fort Dodge Hospital

yourfortdodge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re headed to the doctor in the next week, don’t forget a mask. As of today, the Unity...

www.yourfortdodge.com

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Central Iowa company accused of acting as a front for Chinese manufacturer

A central Iowa business is being sued in federal court for allegedly claiming that its Chinese-made products, which collect data on critical infrastructure that’s buried underground, are produced in the United States. Digital Control Inc., or DCI, which is based in the state of Washington, is suing Underground Magnetics of Johnston, Iowa, in U.S. District […] The post Central Iowa company accused of acting as a front for Chinese manufacturer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
JOHNSTON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Court Of Appeals To Hear Oral Arguments In Northwest Iowa In Early June

Okoboji, Iowa — The Iowa Court of Appeals will be on the road early next month, hearing oral arguments in two cases, during a visit to northwest Iowa. According to the Iowa Court of Appeals website, the Court of Appeals will hear arguments on Thursday, June 2nd during the Chautauqua Conference at Arrowood Resort in Okoboji.
OKOBOJI, IA
WHO 13

12-year-old on bike hit by car on Des Moines’ east side

DES MOINES, Iowa — A child riding a bicycle was injured when they were hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Des Moines’ east side. It happened around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday at E. 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department told WHO 13 that a 12-year-old boy rode […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines paramedic’s service call turns out to be surprise proposal

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines paramedic got a huge surprise over the weekend. Lieutenant Jana Trede thought she was being called to a restaurant, right across the street from her assigned station. She ended up walking into a surprise proposal!. Her fiance Cole had spent...
KCAU 9 News

Rental property prices increasing across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Costs for housing and apartment rents are rising nationwide. According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, in 2021, single-family homes increased by 18%, while ApartmentList.com reports rent rising by 17% in 2022. Iowans are feeling the effects of it. Johnny Case said he moved back to Iowa after being away […]
DES MOINES, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Fort Dodge Caseys Store Robbed Sunday Night

(Alpha Media- Brooke Bickford) The search is on for a robbery suspect who entered a Fort Dodge Casey’s Store Sunday night and demanded money. According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, the Webster County Telecommunications Center received information at around 11:40 PM that an individual entered the store at 2007 North 15th Street and demanded money before leaving on foot.
FORT DODGE, IA
KCRG.com

South Asian Family fulfils dream with help from an Iowa Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa is home to thousands of refugee families, many of who come to the U.S. with very little, KCCI’s Kayla James reports. A local organization based in Des Moines is working to change that by helping some become entrepreneurs. Lutheran Services in Iowa runs...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Police identify Waterloo homicide victim

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are seeking any information related to the shooting death of a woman early on Sunday morning. Sunday, May 22nd, 2022, at approximately 3:24 am, Waterloo Police responded to the 600 block of Sumner for a report of shots fired. Officers located a vehicle in the 200 block of Manson with a shooting victim inside. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.
WATERLOO, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Good Samaritan Society in Newell Closing in July

The Good Samaritan Society has announced that its senior assisted living facility in Newell will soon be closing. The Good Samaritan Society in Newell will be closing on July 15th. The Newell facility will be consolidating services with locations in Holstein and Manson. The Good Samaritan Society is also closing facilities in Clear Lake and Lennox.
KIMT

Mason City man accused of Monday morning mugging

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has been arrested for mugging a woman in Mason City. Court documents state it happened around 7:30 am Monday. Phillip John Melby, 36 of Mason City, is accused of grabbing his victim by the shoulders, putting his arm around her neck, and pushing her face into the ground after they fell. Investigators say it happened in the 700 block of North Federal Avenue and Melby took the woman’s purse and ran away.
MASON CITY, IA
WHO 13

Roosevelt twins appointed to U.S. military academies

DES MOINES, Iowa – Roosevelt High School seniors, and twin brothers, Hunter and Cole Norris have both accepted appointments to U.S. military academies. The Des Moines Public School District says Hunter will be attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Cole will be a cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado […]
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Alton Woman Taken To Hospital After ATV Accident, Driver Charged

Alton, Iowa — An Alton woman was taken to the hospital after an ATV accident in Alton on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The Orange City/Alton Police Department reports that at about 9:20 p.m., 31-year-old Travis Wiersma of Alton was driving a 2022 Polaris ATV eastbound on 10th Street in Alton.
ALTON, IA
1380kcim.com

Two Vehicles Destroyed Sunday In Carroll After Jumper Cable Sparks Fire

Two vehicles were destroyed in Carroll following a jumper cable mishap Sunday afternoon. At approximately 12:38 p.m., the Carroll Fire Department was dispatched to 628 Fieldcrest Dr. in response to a report of two vehicles on fire. According to Fire Chief Greg Schreck, a 2017 Jeep Cherokee had been connected to a 2006 BMW via jumper cables in an attempt to recharge a dead battery. The vehicles were left unattended for a short period of time, and the wind blew the hood of the BMW shut. The metal hood came into contact with the positive cable, sparking the blaze in the engine compartment. The fire spread to the Jeep due to its proximity to the BMW. No injuries were reported, but both cars were deemed total losses.
CARROLL, IA
kicdam.com

Admission Details Announced for 2022 Clay County Fair

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A new promotion is coming to the Clay County Fair, powered by SMU, this September in the form of some changes to admission. Fair Manager Jeremy Parsons tells KICD News the Spencer Chamber of Commerce will be making it more affordable for families to attend the fair any night this time around.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Thornton man sentenced for fire, domestic assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is given jail time over setting a fire and choking someone. Robert William Parker, 58 of Thornton, was sentenced Monday to 60 days in jail, fined $430, and will spend two years on supervised probation. He pleaded guilty to reckless use of fire or explosives and domestic abuse assault for an incident on March 27.
THORNTON, IA
iastate.edu

Cash Rental Rates Rise Significantly across Iowa

AMES, Iowa – Stronger commodity prices and farmland values are leading to higher cash rents across most of the state. The most recent annual survey of cash rental rates for Iowa farmland showed that rates increased an average of 10.3% in 2022, to $256 per acre. This is the...
AMES, IA

