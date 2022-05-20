Mask Mandate Back In Effect At Fort Dodge Hospital

Two vehicles were destroyed in Carroll following a jumper cable mishap Sunday afternoon. At approximately 12:38 p.m., the Carroll Fire Department was dispatched to 628 Fieldcrest Dr. in response to a report of two vehicles on fire. According to Fire Chief Greg Schreck, a 2017 Jeep Cherokee had been connected to a 2006 BMW via jumper cables in an attempt to recharge a dead battery. The vehicles were left unattended for a short period of time, and the wind blew the hood of the BMW shut. The metal hood came into contact with the positive cable, sparking the blaze in the engine compartment. The fire spread to the Jeep due to its proximity to the BMW. No injuries were reported, but both cars were deemed total losses.

CARROLL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO