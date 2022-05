SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department arrested a man avoiding arrest for domestic abuse with the help of a K-9 officer Monday. According to police, officers arrived at a home in the 11000 block of Woodmere Street to respond to a domestic abuse call. Officers tried to get the occupants in the home to come out but they would not.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO