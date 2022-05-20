ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Nemanja Matic endorses 'fantastic' Manchester United starlet Hannibal Mejbri and is excited to see how he 'improves' under incoming manager Erik ten Hag going forward

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Nemanja Matic is keen to see how Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri fares under incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

The 19-year-old is one of the club's most highly-rated academy stars but has only made one senior appearance during the 2021-22 season.

Matic, who is leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer, is eager to see how the Tunisian international develops under incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

Nemanja Matic is excited to see how Hannibal Mejbri develops under Erik ten Hag
Matic, who is leaving the club this summer, said he hopes to the see Mejbri get more minutes

He told the club's official website: ‘I have to say that Hannibal is a fantastic player and a great character.

‘The talent he has, he needs to use that. I really want to see him in the future and how he will grow.

‘I hope to see him get more minutes. I think that every time I see him in training, he surprises me with his quality, he’s still young, but I’m very excited. I really want to see how he’s growing and improving.’

Mejbri made his first senior appearance in an eight-minute cameo against Wolves on the final day of last season.

Mejbri has just one senior appearance this season with a combative display against Liverpool

He was named Manchester United’s U23 Player of the Year last season and is rated highly by coaches at Old Trafford.

Despite this, he has only made one short six-minute cameo during the 4-0 thumping by Liverpool at Anfield last month.

Mejbri was memorably praised by club legend Gary Neville for his combative performance.

The Sky Sports pundit then apologised for saying it was good to see Mejbri fouling Liverpool players stating his comments were 'unprofessional'.

Incoming Manchester United manager Ten Hag is expected to make big chances this summer
Matic is one of a number of high-profile players who are set to leave the club as a free agent

There is expected to be big chances at Old Trafford this summer, with Ten Hag expected to shake up the squad following a frustrating campaign.

As previously reported, up to 10 players are expected to leave this summer, as Ten Hag seeks to make a fresh start.

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Lee Grant will depart as free agents.

Other players who United could be prepared to let go include Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.

