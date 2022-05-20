ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a mattress expert – the gross reason you shouldn’t make your bed first thing in the morning

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
OUTSIDE of a good stretch and yawn, your daily morning routine likely includes smoothing out your comforter and putting your throw pillows back in place.

Well, according to experts, there's a reason you shouldn't make your bed first thing in the morning.

Experts are saying you shouldn't be making your bed first thing in the morning Credit: Getty
The average adult loses 285ml of fluid each night while sleeping Credit: Getty

Per The Daily Star, mattress experts at And So To Bed have said that moisture and sweat can build up in your sheets when it's hot.

That said, you should pull back your bed linen to let your mattress breathe before you make it.

This allows the moisture to evaporate, and it should especially be done in the summer months when it's blazing hot.

The average adult loses 285ml of fluid each night, according to Sleep Council.

Other experts have shared similar advice about making your bed.

Well-known on TikTok, Dr. Karan Raj had some insights of his own.

He advised: "Stop making your bed first thing in the morning, it's going to make you healthy.

"Making your bed in the morning traps dust mites that have accumulated overnight.

"These microscopic predators, which are less than a millimeter long, feed on the scales of human skin and thrive in moist environments.

"When we sleep at night, our bodies become warm and sweaty, making them prime targets for these mites to feed on.

"They will leave behind excretions which can give us asthma or allergy-like symptoms.

"So making your bed in the morning traps all this moisture and provides a home for 1.5 million of these bad boys."

