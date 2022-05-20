ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia Suffragist Memorial Committee seeks public input

By WV Daily News
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, (WV) – The West Virginia Suffragist Memorial Committee seeks ideas and support from the public on the design and construction of a memorial on the State Capitol grounds to celebrate West Virginia’s role in securing the right of women to vote.

The Committee, whose nine members are appointed by Gov. Jim Justice, was established in 2021 by the West Virginia Legislature to recognize the historical legacy of West Virginia suffragists through the creation of the West Virginia Women’s Suffrage Memorial, which will be located on the Capitol grounds as a permanent reminder of the impact of the suffragists on West Virginia’s past, present, and future. Support for the Committee is provided by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) and the West Virginia Women’s Commission.

The Committee’s intent is for the memorial to be educational and inspirational. It invites women’s organizations, historical societies, students, and others to contribute ideas and support in this opportunity to document and honor West Virginia history.

To submit ideas, request a virtual or in-person presentation, obtain additional information, printed materials, or to become a sponsor, contact Committee member Ms. Renate E. Pore at renatepore@gmail.com or 304-444-9681.

