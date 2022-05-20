ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool tipped to land £68million Benfica star man

By Joe Dixon
 4 days ago

Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in signing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, after the forward reportedly turned down a move Manchester United.

As per Rousing The Kop , RMC Sport has reported that the Uruguayan has turned down offers from Newcastle United as well as the Red Devils, with the Reds reportedly looking to 'keep an eye' on the young talent.

The Reds faced Benfica over two legs in this seasons Champions League quarter-finals, where Nunez impressed, as he netted twice in the tie.

A big factor in Nunez deciding his next club is Champions League football, which only the Reds can offer out of the three clubs rumoured to be into his signature.

However, it is potentially unlikely that the Reds will be willing to dish out a fee in excess of £68million, having already spent heavily on the addition of Luis Diaz in Januray.

Premier League Final Day Preview: Fixtures And Table | Title Race, Top Four Battle And Relegation Survival Hope

The Premier League is down to the final game and there is plenty to play for. Liverpool and Manchester go head to head in an incredible title showdown, Tottenham and Arsenal battle it out for Champions League football, Burnley and Leeds will do all they can to stay up... And there's also a Europa League race between Manchester United and West Ham, loser ends up in the Conference League.
LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

