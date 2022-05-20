New Garden At The Former Bishop McDevitt

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being introduced by Sen. Katie Muth of Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties that would increase the minimum daily pay for state active duty PA National Guard personnel. Senate Bill 1242 would increase the minimum daily special state duty and state active duty pay rate for members of the National Guard from the current $100 per day rate to $180 per day. Muth said the current minimum pay rate has not been updated in six years and is inadequate as we have seen the cost-of-living skyrocket and disaster incidents that require National Guard assistance multiply. PA National Guard personnel are entitled to “special state duty” or “state active duty” pay whenever they are ordered on active duty for service by the Governor for in-state community events, activities, missions or disasters, and emergencies. Muth noted that based on a typical 12-hour shift, National Guard personnel are making $8.33 per hour at the current $100 per day rate. Increasing state active duty pay to a minimum of $180 per day would increase the hourly rate based on a 12-hour shift to at least $15 per hour.

MONTGOMERY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO