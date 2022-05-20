ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp Fans Launch Campaign To Force L'Oréal To Dump Amber Heard From Ambassadorship

By Ryan Naumann
 4 days ago
Johnny Depp s fans aren’t waiting for the jury to reach a verdict in the actor’s $100 million war with his ex-wife Amber Heard — and they have taken matters into their own hands.

Radar has learned a fan of the Pirates of the Caribbean star named Jade launched a petition collecting signatures to call on L'Oreal to end its contract with Amber Heard as one of their ambassadors.

Depp’s supporter argued the makeup company owns a variety of brands that target youth which they believe is a problem. During the trial, Heard testified that she did illegal drugs in the past — as did Depp.

“It is now well known factually that Amber Heard is a regular drug user herself! Johnny's life since their divorce has resulted in his life being plagued with false accusations, manipulation of the public by the sharing of these false/exaggerated and damaging claims,” the fans started off.

The fan then decided to bring up the allegation Heard somehow faked her injuries with makeup or photoshop.

Jade asked, “As well as indirectly allowing Amber Heard to promote the use of Make-up to create " fake injuries "?”

The Secret Window actor’s loyal supporter ended by asking for others to sign. The petition was launched this week.

Over 3,000 Depp fans have signed with the number growing by the hour.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Heard claimed in court that her career took a nosedive after Depp started dragging her to court.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million accusing her of fabricating abuse allegations. He said her alleged falsehoods led to him being blackballed in the industry.

He claimed to have been cut out of Pirates 6 after Heard wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post about being the victim of domestic violence.

Heard denied she made anything up. In court, she spoke about several incidents where Depp allegedly assaulted her. She said the entire ordeal had caused harm to her career.

She testified that she was set to have a big role in Aquaman 2 but that it was cut down due to drama surrounding her. However, she said she fought to stay in the film and eventually filmed a small amount.

The actress told the jury she had been unable to secure any other big projects.

