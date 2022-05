WEST PORTSMOUTH—River Days candidate Karlee York welcomed local children to a community gathering designed to promote childhood literacy in a digital age. York along with the other candidates for the Miss River Days Pageant select a community service platform throughout the course of their campaigns to enrich their communities by promoting a cause about which they are passionate. York has entitled her platform “Today a Reader, Tomorrow a Leader: Turning the Page Today For A Better Tomorrow.”

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO