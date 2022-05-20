ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Suspect Sought In Fatal York Stabbing

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK – York City Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a fatal...

wdac.com

Comments / 0

FOX 43

Police release identity of suspect, additional details in Sunday's shooting at York County Walmart

Police in York County have released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that left one person injured at a Walmart store in Newberry Township Sunday afternoon. Pedro Antonio Rosado-Fernandez, 32, of Dover, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment for his alleged role in the shooting, which occurred around 4:40 p.m. at the Walmart in Etters.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
WGAL

Five people wounded in three separate shootings in York

YORK, Pa. — Five people were wounded in three separate shootings in York over the weekend. No arrests have been made. Police said three men were shot around 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Market Street. Two of the victims are 34 years old and the...
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Central York teacher killed after shed dispute, per police

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation continues to look into the physical and mental state of a York man after a Central York High School social studies teacher was killed in a weekend murder/suicide in Spring Garden Township. In a press conference held just days after the incident, the Chief of Police for the Spring […]
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Reward offered in 2019 Dauphin County robbery case

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a 2019 robbery suspect. On March 19, 2019, at approximately 12:42 hours, the Highspire Police Department was dispatched to 600 Second Street, DR KS Food Mart in Highspire for a report of a robbery.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
#City Police#Violent Crime
WGAL

Man in jail after police incident in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — UPDATE: The Waynesboro Police Department in Franklin County says an incident has concluded peacefully. Police said they responded shortly after 7:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of North Potomac Street for a report of a domestic violence incident with an armed person in the home.
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating fraud at York County Best Buy

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are looking for the suspect in a fraud case at the Concord Road Best Buy. The Northern York County Regional Police Department says on May 11 a person walked into the store and used a victim’s account to upgrade three iPhone 13 Pro Max cellphones.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PA State Trooper charged with assaulting a motorist

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a state trooper has been accused of assaulting a motorist during an arrest in February. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a complaint filed against Trooper Israel T. Moore alleges that on February 13, the trooper assaulted a driver after a pursuit that ended in a grass field in Franklin Township, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Police: Man shot at least 9 times in Kingsessing double shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people are fighting for their lives after being shot Monday night in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood. Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Regent Street around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a man in his early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner identifies man killed in car wash shooting

A man killed when a shooting broke out at a York County car wash last week has been identified by the county coroner’s office. 24-year-old Devin Zeigler, a Springettsbury Township resident, was shot just before 1 p.m. Friday at the York Auto Express Car Spa, 2140 York Crossing Drive, York County coroner Pam Gay said Monday.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Student Wanted For Attempted Murder In Coatesville School Bathroom Stabbing: Police

A 16-year-old boy is wanted on attempted murder charges for stabbing one of his peers in a Coatesville Area Senior High School bathroom Tuesday, May 24, authorities said. Oddell Cannon is being charged as an adult for the 7:30 a.m. incident that sent the unidentified victim to Paoli Hospital, Caln Township police said. The victim was in stable condition as of 4 p.m., police said.
COATESVILLE, PA
FOX 43

Suspect in custody after shooting at York County Walmart

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — At 4:43 p.m. on Sunday, Newberry Township Police received a call detailing a potential active shooter situation at the Walmart Supercenter in Newberry Township, York County. Officers arrived within one minute. "Officers encountered an individual who identified himself as an off-duty officer who actually had...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Shooting, robbery accomplice sentenced to at least 15 years incarceration in death of Harrisburg teen

A Harrisburg man was sentenced Monday, the third person ordered to more than a decade of incarceration in state prison in the 2019 killing of 18-year-old Kyler Waiwada. 28-year-old Thomas Tumer Jr. will spend 15 to 30 years in state prison, Dauphin County Judge Deborah E. Curcillo ruled, for his involvement in the drug-deal robbery gone wrong. He previously pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the case.
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Weekend Of Shootings In York County

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are investigating two separate weekend shootings. Saturday around 6:15 p.m., Spring Garden Township Police were dispatched to the rear of 401 Hill Street for the report of a female laying on the ground beside her truck. Upon arrival, officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. One was found to be deceased, and the other was transported to York Hospital. Police say a domestic dispute with a neighbor led to a 59-year-old man to have taken his life during the incident. The second shooting happened Saturday around 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block E. Market Street in York. Officers discovered a two 34-year-old males and a 33-year-old male with gunshot wounds. All three were treated at York Hospital. Anyone with information on that shooting is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man shot at York County Walmart; one person in custody

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is in custody and another was injured after a shooting at the Walmart Supercenter in Newberry Township on Sunday afternoon. According to York County Acting Director of Communications Ted Czech, at around 4:41 p.m. a call to 911 was placed for a potential active shooter. Police arrived on the scene within one minute.
YORK COUNTY, PA

