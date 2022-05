Contra Costa County health officials told the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday that COVID-19 numbers are on the rise. “We are seeing a rise in cases widely across the Bay Area,” county health director Anna Roth told the board. “The Bay Area health officers, as well as the health officials, last week updated again and reiterated their strong, strong recommendation — not an order, but a strong recommendation — to please mask when you’re going indoors. Please stay home if you’re not feeling well. And if you have any symptoms, test early and test often.”

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO