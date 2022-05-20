Secret Service Scuffle! Two Staffers Are Sent Home During President Biden's Trip To Asia After Alleged Booze-Fueled Incident

Two secret service employees have been sent home from Seoul and placed on administrative leave after an alleged drunken incident that took place ahead of President Biden's arrival to South Korea on Friday.

An agent and an armed physical security specialist were "immediately returned back to their post of duty" in the United States after the incident that happened "just a matter of hours ago," according to NBC's Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander .

The staffers, who were assigned to help prepare for Biden's visit, had apparently gone out for dinner and drinks, stopping by several bars during a night out.

Later that evening, the agent ended up getting into a tense dispute with a cab driver. Cops were called and a police report was filed but neither of the Secret Service employees were arrested, detained or criminally charged.

"The Secret Service is aware of an off-duty incident involving two employees which may constitute potential policy violations," agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told ABC News in a statement, confirming there was no impact to Biden's trip.

"We have very strict protocols and policies for all employees and we hold ourselves to the highest professional standards," Guglielmi continued. "Given this is an active administrative personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further."

Biden was reportedly en route when the decision to send them home was made.

#46 arrived in South Korea on Friday afternoon local time, kicking off a five-day trip that is also marking his first to Asia since taking office.

Local police told NBC they are still looking into what happened early Thursday morning between the cab driver and agent.

"We have launched an investigation involving a member of President Biden’s security team member and a South Korean man," director of detective division at Yongsan Police Station Choi Eul-chan said during a phone interview. "He pushed the Korean man once. The Korean man made the police report immediately following the incident."

"He demanded that the security person be punished for assaulting him," he continued, adding that authorities are investigating both people and will "follow through the case based on and according to South Korean law."