ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Secret Service Scuffle! Two Staffers Are Sent Home During President Biden's Trip To Asia After Alleged Booze-Fueled Incident

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RULxY_0fkv3zM000

Two secret service employees have been sent home from Seoul and placed on administrative leave after an alleged drunken incident that took place ahead of President Biden's arrival to South Korea on Friday.

An agent and an armed physical security specialist were "immediately returned back to their post of duty" in the United States after the incident that happened "just a matter of hours ago," according to NBC's Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander .

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kZjr_0fkv3zM000

The staffers, who were assigned to help prepare for Biden's visit, had apparently gone out for dinner and drinks, stopping by several bars during a night out.

Later that evening, the agent ended up getting into a tense dispute with a cab driver. Cops were called and a police report was filed but neither of the Secret Service employees were arrested, detained or criminally charged.

"The Secret Service is aware of an off-duty incident involving two employees which may constitute potential policy violations," agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told ABC News in a statement, confirming there was no impact to Biden's trip.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9eJR_0fkv3zM000

"We have very strict protocols and policies for all employees and we hold ourselves to the highest professional standards," Guglielmi continued. "Given this is an active administrative personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further."

Biden was reportedly en route when the decision to send them home was made.

#46 arrived in South Korea on Friday afternoon local time, kicking off a five-day trip that is also marking his first to Asia since taking office.

Local police told NBC they are still looking into what happened early Thursday morning between the cab driver and agent.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kuHA_0fkv3zM000

"We have launched an investigation involving a member of President Biden’s security team member and a South Korean man," director of detective division at Yongsan Police Station Choi Eul-chan said during a phone interview. "He pushed the Korean man once. The Korean man made the police report immediately following the incident."

"He demanded that the security person be punished for assaulting him," he continued, adding that authorities are investigating both people and will "follow through the case based on and according to South Korean law."

Comments / 8

AutoDriver
3d ago

Funny how this happened under Obama repeatedly, never heard of it under President Trump, & now we’re hearing about it again under Biden.

Reply(3)
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booze#The Secret Service#Secret Service Scuffle#Nbc#Abc News
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Mafia boss, 70, who quit the mob after making $8 million a week claims his 'business-minded' associates weren't all thugs and says violence is an 'unwanted part of the life'

An ex-Mafia member has claimed that his associates were 'business-minded people' and that violence is an 'unwanted' part of life in the mob. Speaking on This Morning to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, Michael Franzese, 70, from Brooklyn, said: 'It's part of the life. If you are part of that life you are part of the violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Sheriff Agrees To Stop Stealing Cannabis Cash From Armored Cars, Saying His Deputies 'Are Not Highway Robbers'

Empyreal Logistics, a Pennsylvania-based company that transports cash from state-licensed marijuana businesses, has reached a settlement with the San Bernardino County, California, Sheriff's Department, which had seized more than $1 million from Empyreal's armored cars. The Justice Department, which was holding the money pending federal forfeiture, agreed to return all of it last month. According to a joint statement that Empyreal and the sheriff's department issued on Friday, "both parties understand that each [was] acting in good faith when the stops were conducted and have come to an understanding that will enable both sides to move forward amicably."
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force flight crew punished for stopping C-130 to pick up a motorcycle

Five members of a U.S. Air Force reserve flight crew tasked with tracking hurricanes and other severe weather systems were punished after making an unannounced detour during a C-130 training flight in March to pick up one member’s vintage motorcycle. Members of 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (WRS) “Hurricane Hunters”...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'The most dangerous drug trafficker in the world' is extradited from Colombia to America under heavy armed guard: 'Otoniel' led the violent Gulf Clan before being caught in operation with 500 soldiers and 22 helicopters after a decade on the run

Colombian drug lord Dairo Antonio ‘Otoniel’ Úsuga will be arraigned before a federal court judge in New York on Thursday. Úsuga, the leader of the notorious Gulf Clan cartel, was turned over to Drug Enforcement Agents in the South American nation’s capital of Bogotá on Thursday afternoon and flown to a New York-area airport where he arrived later in the evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

New Jersey software developer, 45, was sleeper Hezbollah agent who planned to carry out terror attacks on famous US landmarks if Iran was bombed, court hears

A New Jersey software developer was a 'sleeper agent' for an Islamic terrorist group and planned to carry out attacks on famous landmarks if Iran was bombed, prosecutors say. Alexei Saab, 45, of Morristown, worked for Hezbollah's Islamic Jihad Organization (IJO) from 2000 to 2005 as 'a terrorist and spy' scoping out potential terrorism targets in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C. and abroad, his trial heard Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

336
Followers
151
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy