A Stafford man was arrested Saturday after deputies responded to a South Stafford residence for a disturbance involving a machete. On May 21st at 11:08 a.m. the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding a disturbance on Glebe Road. The victim reported Jarrett Payne, 48, had brandished a machete and threatened to chop up anyone that bothered him or tried to evict him from the residence. Additionally, the victim relayed Payne had threatened to burn down the residence.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO