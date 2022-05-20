ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body Of John Doe Found 38 Years Ago In Solano County Identified As Sacramento Resident Norman Creech

By CBS13 Staff
 5 days ago

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – The body of a man found on the rocks of the Sacramento Deep Water Ship Channel in Solano County nearly 40 years ago has finally been identified.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s body was discovered during low tide on June 7, 1984.

With the body being in a moderate stage of decomposition, authorities were never able to identify him.

However, new DNA technology has since emerged.

This month, detectives say they were able to positively identify the man as Sacramento resident Norman Creech. Detectives say Creech had been reported missing under suspicious circumstances from his Bell Street apartment back in November 1983.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Creech’s disappearance, as it is still unclear how he died.

Tiger Pisces
4d ago

DNA is amazing. Wonder if there is any DNA to prove if Lincoln was an alien ET or human? Lincoln seemed to intelligent to be a politician. DNA ought to be retrived from the zombie in the White House.

Michael Blackmooon
4d ago

that's someone who was close and had something to gain by Screech death. Do some cold case investigation or give the public some clues, maybe we can help

Cynthia
5d ago

RIP...Glad they found him. Closure for Family and Friends...

