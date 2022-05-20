ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters stopped a townhome fire from spreading in Santa Ana last night

Cover picture for the articleLast night OCFA firefighters arrived on scene to find a two story townhome complex with heavy fire coming from the second story of one of the units. An aggressive...

3 children hit by car containing 'incendiary devices' outside elementary school

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Three children were struck by a car outside an elementary school in Santa Ana Monday, according to police. According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the three children were on a sidewalk outside Taft Elementary school, when a driver drove up onto the sidewalk, hitting them. The children were all taken to the hospital, and according to police are currently in stable condition.
The SAPD and Tustin Police gun seizure report for the week of May 14 to 20

The SAPD announced their weekly gun seizures for the week of 05/14/2022 – 05/20/2022. SAPD police officers were conducting a patrol check when they observed a suspicious vehicle parked near a school. A records check revealed that the registered owner of the vehicle had an arrest warrant. The officers...
Caught on video: Drone captures arrest of 2 burglary suspects in Irvine field

Two men face arrested in an attempt to break into an Irvine home may have done this before, police said Tuesday.Dione Eric Riley, 27, of Long Beach, and Jordan Jahri Jones, 25, of Palmdale, were arrested Saturday in an open field in Irvine. A drone captured video of the two men surrendering to police.Irvine police say they chased down Riley and Jones after being called to check into a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the neighborhood of Quail Hill. Inside the vehicle, police say the officers found a two-way radio and a loaded ghost handgun.Moments later, a homeowner...
Palmdale man arrested in attempted Irvine burglary

IRVINE – A Palmdale man was one of two suspects arrested for trying to burglarize a home in the gated neighborhood of Shady Canyon in Irvine late Saturday night, authorities said. Jordan Jahri Jones, 25, of Palmdale and Dione Eric Riley, 27, of Long Beach, were arrested on suspicion...
Cars Riddled With Bullets During Eastvale Driveby

Several vehicles were damaged — but no one was injured — in a volley of drive-by gunfire in Eastvale, authorities said Monday. It happened about 6 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Red Oak Drive, near Sumner Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt....
Man Arrested After Leading Authorities on Chase From Chula Vista in Stolen Car

A man was arrested in Buena Park today after leading authorities on a pursuit from Chula Vista in a stolen vehicle. California Highway Patrol officers began pursuing the white Kia Optima just before 7:10 p.m. on the northbound San Diego (5) Freeway near La Paz Road in Mission Viejo, though the chase began in Chula Vista after a police officer discovered the vehicle was stolen and attempted to stop the Kia, which fled the scene while striking the officer's vehicle.
South LA shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

LOS ANGELES – Two men were shot Saturday evening at a homeless encampment in an off-ramp from the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Vermont Vista area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 7:50 p.m. on the westbound Century Boulevard off-ramp from the southbound 110 Freeway, according to Lt. P. Shearholdt of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Station.
Man arrested in Temecula road rage stabbing

A man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing another man during a road rage incident in Temecula in broad daylight over the weekend, officials said. Around 12:44 p.m. Saturday, deputies got a call about a stabbing that happened in the roadway in front of several businesses in the 28400 block of Old Town Front Street, […]
Seven Shot, One Killed in Mass Shooting | San Bernardino

05.21.2022 | 12:05 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – San Bernardino County Sheriffs, San Bernardino PD, San Bernardino County Fire, and AMR responded to a shooting at the intersection of Highland Ave and Palm Ave in San Bernardino. Additional shooting was dispatched down the street from the previous shooting near...
Yorba Linda family asks for help finding developmentally disabled daughter who possibly ran away to Long Beach

Nya's last known whereabouts came on May 6 sometime after 10 p.m., when she reportedly made the trip from a Sky Zone at Westminster Mall to her mother's private school in Long Beach, Success Work Academy. The post Yorba Linda family asks for help finding developmentally disabled daughter who possibly ran away to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
