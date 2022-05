The NFL Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis through at least 2024 despite discussions about changing cities for the event, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The annual pre-draft event has taken place in Indianapolis since 1987, but the NFL began considering other possibilities in June 2021. A memo sent to all 32 teams said the league would accept bids on a yearly basis to host the combine from 2023-28, per J.L. Kirven of the Indy Star.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO