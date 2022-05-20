Canandaigua Man Accused of Threatening to Burn Down DSS Building
A Canandaigua man has been arrested after threatening to burn down the Ontario County Department of Social Services. 27-year-old Zachery...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
A Canandaigua man has been arrested after threatening to burn down the Ontario County Department of Social Services. 27-year-old Zachery...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 1