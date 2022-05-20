ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Rain threat forces Union Public Schools to move graduation indoors, add a second ceremony

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
Union Public Schools

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools has moved Saturday’s graduation ceremony indoors due to the threat of rain.

The ceremony will now take place at UMAC at 6836 S. Mingo Avenue. Because there will be limited space, the district will host two separate ceremonies.

Students with last names A through K will graduate at 11 a.m. L through Z will graduate at 2 p.m.

There will be no reserved seats and parking is limited. Doors open one hour before the ceremony.

The ceremony will be streamed online at Union’s website or Facebook page.

