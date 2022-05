State and local health officials are encouraging preventive measures as we're seeing elevated flu activity across New York. State Health Department officials sent a warning to schools saying reports of influenza this spring are higher than previous years. More than 5,600 hospitalizations have been reported statewide and more than 50% of all laboratory-confirmed cases occurring in people 17-years or younger, while 42% of the people hospitalized with the flu are 65-years or older.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO