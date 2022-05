At the end of the first half, Steph Curry tripped on the leg of a Dallas Mavericks vendor, and Golden State Warriors fans were not happy. The Western Conference Finals has now arrived in Dallas, with the Golden State Warriors walking into the American Airlines Center with a 2-0 series lead. But in the first half of Game 3 on Sunday, May 22 was tightly contested. But, Warriors fans received a scare in the closing seconds.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO