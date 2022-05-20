Centreville town budget maintains tax and utility rates

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Town Council has introduced a resolution for its fiscal year 2023 budget. A public hearing will be held Thursday, May 19, where the council may vote to adopt the resolution, or decide to delay for another public hearing, according to Town Clerk Carolyn Brinkley.

After weeks of work sessions, the council proposed an estimated $5.8 million general fund budget and a $2.9 million enterprise fund budget. Both budgets maintain rates from FY 2022, with a property tax rate of $0.535 per $100 of assessed value and a public utility tax rate of $13 per $100 of assessed value. While the rates are stagnant, the town is projected to earn $177,618 more in property tax revenue, a 5.56% increase.

Because the council has raised water and sewer fees 25% each of the last two years, the fees, starting in FY 2023, will now be increased 5% annually — though Brinkley said the council has the option to change that percentage in the future.

If approved, the minimum charge for water for use of 6,000 gallons or less would go from $85.76 a quarter to $90.05. The rate per 1,000 gallons after 6,000 would go from $8.60 to $9.03.

The minimum charge for sewer using 6,000 gallons or less would go from $90.05 per quarter to $99.25. The rate per 1,000 gallons over 6,000 would go from $9.63 to $10.11.

Sewer service only — applicable to citizens without a meter — would go from $195.26 to $205.02.

The vacant lot fee would be $50 per quarter.

For hearings on the FY 2023 and constant yield, written testimony can be submitted to Brinkley by 5:00 p.m. on May 19, the day of the hearings. Members of the public are invited to attend in person, stream the Town Council meeting on QACTV's Facebook page, or watch live on Breezeline channel 7 or 77.

A full draft of the FY 2023 budget is available to view under the "news" menu at www.townofcentreville.org.