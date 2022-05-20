ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MD

Centreville town budget maintains tax and utility rates

By By LUKE PARKER
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XEfFm_0fkuzDOY00

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Town Council has introduced a resolution for its fiscal year 2023 budget. A public hearing will be held Thursday, May 19, where the council may vote to adopt the resolution, or decide to delay for another public hearing, according to Town Clerk Carolyn Brinkley.

After weeks of work sessions, the council proposed an estimated $5.8 million general fund budget and a $2.9 million enterprise fund budget. Both budgets maintain rates from FY 2022, with a property tax rate of $0.535 per $100 of assessed value and a public utility tax rate of $13 per $100 of assessed value. While the rates are stagnant, the town is projected to earn $177,618 more in property tax revenue, a 5.56% increase.

Because the council has raised water and sewer fees 25% each of the last two years, the fees, starting in FY 2023, will now be increased 5% annually — though Brinkley said the council has the option to change that percentage in the future.

If approved, the minimum charge for water for use of 6,000 gallons or less would go from $85.76 a quarter to $90.05. The rate per 1,000 gallons after 6,000 would go from $8.60 to $9.03.

The minimum charge for sewer using 6,000 gallons or less would go from $90.05 per quarter to $99.25. The rate per 1,000 gallons over 6,000 would go from $9.63 to $10.11.

Sewer service only — applicable to citizens without a meter — would go from $195.26 to $205.02.

The vacant lot fee would be $50 per quarter.

For hearings on the FY 2023 and constant yield, written testimony can be submitted to Brinkley by 5:00 p.m. on May 19, the day of the hearings. Members of the public are invited to attend in person, stream the Town Council meeting on QACTV's Facebook page, or watch live on Breezeline channel 7 or 77.

A full draft of the FY 2023 budget is available to view under the "news" menu at www.townofcentreville.org.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
City
Centreville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Centreville, MD
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rate#Tax Revenue#Fy 2022#Fy 2023
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
23
Followers
109
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy