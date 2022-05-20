Missing Hudson Valley 20-Year-Old Found Dead

A missing man's body has been recovered from the Hudson River by police.

The body of Jordan Jones, age 20, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was found on Friday, May 13 in the Hudson River.

Using dental records, the Dutchess County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body as being Jones, who was last seen on Saturday, April 30, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the city of Poughkeepsie Police.

"There is no evidence of foul play, the exact cause of death is pending toxicology results," Clark said.

Jones, who had Asperger’s Syndrome had “wiped” his cellphone and left it along with his wallet at his residence before he left, Clark said at the time of his disappearance.

He worked in the Poughkeepsie Underwear Factory building located at 8 North Cherry St., Poughkeepsie but had not shown up to work since April 30, he added.