Paso Robles, CA

Weekend Roundup - fun things to do on the Central Coast

By Genelle Padilla
 4 days ago
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are some ideas!

The Paso Wine Fest 2022 is underway at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Now through Sunday, you can explore the Paso Robles wine country offerings through wine tastings, winemaker dinners, live music and seminars.

500 wines will be featured at the 4-day event. Find out more HERE .
Calling all mermaids, sea creatures, and pirates!

Morro Bay’s Mermaid, Sea Creature, and Pirate Parade is Saturday at 10:30 am!

Come dressed up to make a voyage to Dockside Too for a 'shell-abration'!

All children get lunch and a goodie bag!

Contact Morro Bay Recreation for more information at (805) 772-6278.
Pridefest weekend is happening at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo.

Festivities start Friday night and continue through Sunday with a full music line-up, plus a kids area, teen lounge and family game zone.

Food trucks, Central Coast Brewery, and plenty of vendors will be out there all weekend.
The 5th Annual Lakefest and Children's Day in the Park Cardboard Boat Regatta is taking place Saturday at Atascadero lake.

It’s a day of family-friendly fun from 10 am to 4 pm, all centered around cardboard boat races and a fishing derby.

#Central Coast#Fishing Derby#Lake Park#Food Truck#Pirate Parade
